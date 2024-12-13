Motorsport

Daytona 500 schedule to include extra Cup Series practice

13 December 2024 - 10:26 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Nascar Cup Series drivers had a little more time to prepare for the 2025 Daytona 500, thanks to a 50-minute pre-qualifying practice being added to the schedule.
Nascar Cup Series drivers had a little more time to prepare for the 2025 Daytona 500, thanks to a 50-minute pre-qualifying practice being added to the schedule.
Image: ean Gardner/Getty Images

Nascar Cup Series drivers had a little more time to prepare for the 2025 Daytona 500, thanks to a 50-minute pre-qualifying practice being added to the schedule.

The extra session took place on Thursday morning, kicking off the activities ahead of the 67th running of the "Great American Race" on February 16.

Cup series director Brad Moran said the additional practice period will give rookies and new team/driver combos more time for on-track orientation.

"With the Daytona 500 being the biggest race of the Nascar season and our first race, we felt the extra practice would be good," Moran said on Thursday.

"We have new drivers coming up who are going to be running Cup full-time as well as some drivers who might show up to run the Daytona 500.

"It's a good opportunity to get out on the track, get some track time, shake the cars down prior to qualifying that night, a little more content for the fans and to get us set up for a great week of racing with everything going on.

"It's going to set the tone for the entire week."

READ MORE:

Michael Jordan’s team: Nascar ‘blaming victims’ in antitrust squabble

The latest twists and turns in an antitrust lawsuit against Nascar include Michael Jordan accusing Nascar of victim-blaming.
Motoring
4 hours ago

Nascar files motion to dismiss lawsuit by Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing

Nascar filed a motion in court on Monday asking for the dismissal of an antitrust lawsuit that accuses it of being "monopolistic bullies" that has ...
Motoring
1 week ago

Nascar opposes Michael Jordan’s request for expedited appeal

Nascar urged the US court of appeals for the fourth circuit on Monday to deny an appeal filed by Michael Jordan's 23XI Racing and Front Row ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New Chery Tiggo 8 Pro Executive Plus pricing and specs New Models
  2. Heavy traffic expected on major routes in and out of Gauteng South Africa
  3. Stellantis will be compliant with 2025 EU carbon rules news
  4. Global EV sales hit third consecutive record high in November news
  5. New Toyota Fortuner GR-S coming to SA in 2025 New Models

Latest Videos

'GNU is meaningless'-Jacob Zuma
SPOTLIGHT | Marvel villain turned hunter