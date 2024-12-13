Daytona 500 schedule to include extra Cup Series practice

Nascar Cup Series drivers had a little more time to prepare for the 2025 Daytona 500, thanks to a 50-minute pre-qualifying practice being added to the schedule.
The extra session took place on Thursday morning, kicking off the activities ahead of the 67th running of the "Great American Race" on February 16.
Cup series director Brad Moran said the additional practice period will give rookies and new team/driver combos more time for on-track orientation.
"With the Daytona 500 being the biggest race of the Nascar season and our first race, we felt the extra practice would be good," Moran said on Thursday.
"We have new drivers coming up who are going to be running Cup full-time as well as some drivers who might show up to run the Daytona 500.
"It's a good opportunity to get out on the track, get some track time, shake the cars down prior to qualifying that night, a little more content for the fans and to get us set up for a great week of racing with everything going on.
"It's going to set the tone for the entire week."
