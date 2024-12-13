Michael Jordan’s team: Nascar ‘blaming victims’ in antitrust squabble

The latest twists and turns in an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR include Michael Jordan accusing Nascar of victim-blaming.
Jordan, co-owner of 23XI Racing, is again seeking a temporary injunction against NASCAR to let them proceed in the 2025 season as chartered teams despite not signing a charter.
In a request for preliminary injunction this fall, 23XI and Front Row Motorsports sought to be recognised as chartered teams while they pursue an antitrust lawsuit against Nascar.
The two racing teams refused to sign a take-it-or-leave-it charter agreement presented to them in September, which the other 13 organisations racing in the Cup Series signed. 23XI and Front Row called Nascar "monopolistic bullies" for its business practices in the suit.
They were initially denied the injunction by US district judge Frank Whitney in North Carolina. On Wednesday, the court announced Whitney was no longer assigned to the case, replaced by judge Kenneth Bell, with no explanation as to why.
On Thursday, 23XI and Front Row wrote in a new court filing that Nascar is "blaming victims for asserting their antitrust rights".
Front Row general manager Jerry Freeze asserted in an affidavit that Nascar said it would reject their purchase of a new charter to expand to three full-time cars unless the teams dropped their lawsuit.
Freeze said he had signed an agreement with Nascar on purchasing a new charter in April that Nascar only began objecting to in December.
23XI and Front Row can compete in Nascar next year as open teams, but without chartered protection they aren't guaranteed entry to certain races nor will they receive the benefits of revenue sharing. The teams argued their businesses may lose sponsors and fans as a result, but Nascar has countered that was merely speculative.
Nascar has urged the court to deny the motion for an injunction. Nascar previously filed a motion seeking the dismissal of the antitrust suit altogether. Nascar and chair Jim France are the defendants in the case.
Michael Jordan’s team: Nascar ‘blaming victims’ in antitrust squabble
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
The latest twists and turns in an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR include Michael Jordan accusing Nascar of victim-blaming.
Jordan, co-owner of 23XI Racing, is again seeking a temporary injunction against NASCAR to let them proceed in the 2025 season as chartered teams despite not signing a charter.
In a request for preliminary injunction this fall, 23XI and Front Row Motorsports sought to be recognised as chartered teams while they pursue an antitrust lawsuit against Nascar.
The two racing teams refused to sign a take-it-or-leave-it charter agreement presented to them in September, which the other 13 organisations racing in the Cup Series signed. 23XI and Front Row called Nascar "monopolistic bullies" for its business practices in the suit.
They were initially denied the injunction by US district judge Frank Whitney in North Carolina. On Wednesday, the court announced Whitney was no longer assigned to the case, replaced by judge Kenneth Bell, with no explanation as to why.
On Thursday, 23XI and Front Row wrote in a new court filing that Nascar is "blaming victims for asserting their antitrust rights".
Front Row general manager Jerry Freeze asserted in an affidavit that Nascar said it would reject their purchase of a new charter to expand to three full-time cars unless the teams dropped their lawsuit.
Freeze said he had signed an agreement with Nascar on purchasing a new charter in April that Nascar only began objecting to in December.
23XI and Front Row can compete in Nascar next year as open teams, but without chartered protection they aren't guaranteed entry to certain races nor will they receive the benefits of revenue sharing. The teams argued their businesses may lose sponsors and fans as a result, but Nascar has countered that was merely speculative.
Nascar has urged the court to deny the motion for an injunction. Nascar previously filed a motion seeking the dismissal of the antitrust suit altogether. Nascar and chair Jim France are the defendants in the case.
READ MORE:
Nascar files motion to dismiss lawsuit by Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing
Nascar opposes Michael Jordan’s request for expedited appeal
Nascar considering playoff format changes: report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos