MotoGP returning to Brazil in 2026

MotoGP will return to Brazil in 2026 after agreeing a five-year deal with Goiania's Ayrton Senna circuit, the series announced on Thursday.
The circuit in the midwest of Brazil, 200km from Brasilia, hosted MotoGP from 1987 to 1989 before the championship moved to Sao Paulo in 1992 and then Rio de Janeiro from 1995 to 2004.
"The new agreement also offers a fantastic opportunity to expand in a key market for the sport and our manufacturers," said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rightsholder Dorna Sports.
"Brazil is a global player and somewhere we have always believed deserves a space on our calendar."
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images
