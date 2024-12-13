Motorsport

Red Bull's RB F1 team to compete as Racing Bulls in 2025

13 December 2024 - 19:13 By Reuters
The former AlphaTauri, Scuderia Toro Rosso and Minardi team started the 2024 season with the cumbersome name of Visa Cash App RB – shortened to VCARB or just RB – but will now be Visa Cash App Racing Bulls.
Image: Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool

The Red Bull-owned RB Formula One team will compete as Racing Bulls next season, the official entry list published by the governing FIA confirmed on Friday.

The former AlphaTauri, Scuderia Toro Rosso and Minardi team started the 2024 season with the cumbersome name of Visa Cash App RB — shortened to VCARB or just RB — but will now be Visa Cash App Racing Bulls.

Italy-based RB had denied in January that the initials stood for Racing Bulls, despite that being the registered company name.

Team CEO Peter Bayer recognised at this month's season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix that there had been some confusion.

“We’ve been struggling to a certain extent with making it clear to people what the team name is, and seen so many versions,” he said.

“In January, it all happened within weeks and we’ve been probably rushing a couple of things.

