Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa ready to tackle Dakar Rally 2025

After a commanding 1-2-3 finish in the 2024 South African Rally-Raid Championship (SARRC), Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa (TGRSA) is fully prepared to take on the ultimate off-road test: the 2025 Dakar Rally.

This gruelling event, stretching across nearly 8,000km in Saudi Arabia’s toughest terrain, promises to push teams and their machines to the absolute limit.

The 2025 Dakar Rally comprises 12 challenging stages, including more than 5,000km of timed special stages. The route will take competitors from Bisha to Shubaytah, combining high-speed straights, technical dunes, and treacherous navigation.

Two standout challenges include the 48-hour Chrono Stage — a tough test of endurance and mechanical reliability that takes place early in the race — and the notorious Marathon Stage, where crews must complete two days of racing without external assistance from service teams. These stages are expected to shape the outcome of the rally, testing every crew’s resolve to the extreme.