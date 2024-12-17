Motorsport

South Africa prepares Formula One bid with new steering committee

17 December 2024 - 08:36 By Motoring Reporter
South Africa is taking a significant step toward rejoining the Formula One calendar with the formation of a bid steering committee to be announced by minister of sport, arts and culture Gayton McKenzie.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

A press conference is scheduled for Wednesday at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Johannesburg to outline the plans.

The BSC will oversee the preparation of South Africa’s bid for Formula One, including selecting a city and track to propose for consideration by the Formula One Group and the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA).

The committee will manage the bid process, ensuring compliance with all requirements and serving as the sole point of contact with F1 officials and stakeholders.

This initiative represents the country’s effort to bring Formula One back to South Africa, with Kyalami widely considered a potential venue. Further details on the process and timeline are expected during the announcement.

