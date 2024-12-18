Red Bull's Sergio Perez is expected to lose his seat to Liam Lawson as soon as the coming days, multiple outlets reported on Monday.
The move comes after Red Bull saw its run of consecutive constructors' championships come to an end in 2024 when McLaren finished on top.
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his fourth consecutive drivers' championship but Perez finished eighth overall. The 34-year-old Mexican finished second in the 2023 standings and has won six races in 14 seasons.
Lawson, 22, had been on the Red Bull junior team since 2019 and was a backup Red Bull driver the past two seasons. He took over Daniel Riccardo's seat for Red Bull's RB team (formerly AlphaTauri) this season and has 11 F1 starts to his credit.
Isack Hadjar, a dual citizen of France and Algeria, is expected to take Lawson's spot at the RB team with Yuki Tsunoda of Japan. Hadjar finished second on the F2 circuit in 2024 with Campos Racing.
Perez still is signed with Red Bull through 2025 and could stay on as a team ambassador or leave entirely, though all 20 F1 seats are set for 2025.
Red Bull on course to replace Perez with Lawson
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
