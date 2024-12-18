Motorsport

Red Bull on course to replace Perez with Lawson

18 December 2024 - 07:19 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Red Bull's Sergio Perez (left) is expected to lose his seat to Liam Lawson as soon as the coming days, multiple outlets reported Monday.
Red Bull's Sergio Perez (left) is expected to lose his seat to Liam Lawson as soon as the coming days, multiple outlets reported Monday.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Red Bull's Sergio Perez is expected to lose his seat to Liam Lawson as soon as the coming days, multiple outlets reported on Monday.

The move comes after Red Bull saw its run of consecutive constructors' championships come to an end in 2024 when McLaren finished on top.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won his fourth consecutive drivers' championship but Perez finished eighth overall. The 34-year-old Mexican finished second in the 2023 standings and has won six races in 14 seasons.

Lawson, 22, had been on the Red Bull junior team since 2019 and was a backup Red Bull driver the past two seasons. He took over Daniel Riccardo's seat for Red Bull's RB team (formerly AlphaTauri) this season and has 11 F1 starts to his credit.

Isack Hadjar, a dual citizen of France and Algeria, is expected to take Lawson's spot at the RB team with Yuki Tsunoda of Japan. Hadjar finished second on the F2 circuit in 2024 with Campos Racing.

Perez still is signed with Red Bull through 2025 and could stay on as a team ambassador or leave entirely, though all 20 F1 seats are set for 2025.

MORE:

South Africa prepares Formula One bid with new steering committee

South Africa is taking a significant step toward rejoining the Formula One calendar with the formation of a bid steering committee.
Motoring
1 day ago

Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa ready to tackle Dakar Rally 2025

SPONSORED | After a commanding 1-2-3 finish in the 2024 South African Rally-Raid Championship (SARRC), Toyota Gazoo Racing South Africa (TGRSA) is ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Verstappen collects his F1 champion's trophy in Rwanda

Rwandan President Paul Kagame joined Max Verstappen on stage when the Red Bull driver collected the Formula One champion's trophy for the fourth year ...
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Fuel prices: what you can expect at the pumps in January news
  2. MG back in SA: Official three-car line-up and pricing announced New Models
  3. Renault open to Nissan pursuing merger talks with Honda, sources say news
  4. New Honda Prelude will reach Europe by 2026 New Models
  5. Become a challenger and you could win a brand-new Toyota Fortuner New Models

Latest Videos

Ep 24 | Mgilane | Saloon Closed | Umkhandlu | Gqomu Music | Family Wars and ...
Episode 40 | The Shady PHodcast: Cyril Opens Borders for Naija | Jay-Z Makes ...