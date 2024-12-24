Harith Noah: India’s rising star
1. Preparation is everything
Noah revealed his fitness as a crucial component: “Last year, I worked on gaining a little extra weight to better adapt to the suspension on the bike, but after we figured out the suspension during Rallye du Maroc I'm not as concerned about gaining weight. I've been to the Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre several times this year, which has helped me out.”
2. Prioritise endurance over speed
Twelve stages, which can last up to six hours at a time, mean you need to keep a positive mindset that focuses on endurance. “The Dakar is a race, so it's a bit strange that the winner can sometimes not win a stage,” said Sanz. “You need to be fast, but you also need to be smart. It's such a complicated race, but I think that's what makes it so special.”
3. Find the right rhythm
With so many other vehicles racing around you over the ever-present tricky terrain, focus and finding your own rhythm is key. “I'm a really slow starter,” said Noah. “It takes me about three days to start feeling comfortable on the bike and to perform properly. For example, at Rallye du Maroc this year I was completely exhausted after the first day. But by the second day I felt better and by the third day I felt like I could keep going for as many days as needed without getting tired.”
4. Respect the desert
Never underestimate the desert – specially rookies – something that has been the backbone of Sanz's success. “My advice is never go over your limit,” said Sanz. “Rookies arrive super motivated, but they must remember to respect the desert. Be careful and, if one day you feel quite slow, relax and know that tomorrow will be a better day.”
10 pro tips for surviving the brutal Dakar Rally
Laia Sanz and Harith Noah offer a roadmap to success in one of the toughest motorsport events in the world
Image: Kin Marcin / Red Bull Content Pool
The 2025 Dakar Rally is fast approaching, bringing together the world’s top off-road racers for a demanding test of skill and endurance. The iconic event, renowned for its challenging stages and unpredictable terrain, spans cars, motorcycles, trucks and quads. Scheduled to run from January 3 to 17 in Saudi Arabia, the 47th edition covers 7,759km, including 12 timed special stages, from Bisha to Shubaytah.
Among the standout competitors preparing for the rally are Spanish motorsport legend Laia Sanz and Indian breakout star Harith Noah, who are sharing their 10-step strategy to conquer the dunes. Their insights, grounded in years of experience and respect for the Dakar's challenges, offer a roadmap to success in one of the toughest motorsport events in the world.
Image: Marcelo Maragni / Red Bull Content Pool
Laia Sanz: A legacy of endurance and excellence
Sanz boasts an unmatched record of completing all 14 Dakar editions she has entered, with a career-best ninth-place finish in 2015. A 14-time FIM Women’s Trial World Champion, she has successfully transitioned from motorcycles to cars, bringing her depth of experience and strategic approach to new heights.
Image: Kin Marcin / Red Bull Content Pool
1. Preparation is everything
Noah revealed his fitness as a crucial component: “Last year, I worked on gaining a little extra weight to better adapt to the suspension on the bike, but after we figured out the suspension during Rallye du Maroc I'm not as concerned about gaining weight. I've been to the Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre several times this year, which has helped me out.”
2. Prioritise endurance over speed
Twelve stages, which can last up to six hours at a time, mean you need to keep a positive mindset that focuses on endurance. “The Dakar is a race, so it's a bit strange that the winner can sometimes not win a stage,” said Sanz. “You need to be fast, but you also need to be smart. It's such a complicated race, but I think that's what makes it so special.”
3. Find the right rhythm
With so many other vehicles racing around you over the ever-present tricky terrain, focus and finding your own rhythm is key. “I'm a really slow starter,” said Noah. “It takes me about three days to start feeling comfortable on the bike and to perform properly. For example, at Rallye du Maroc this year I was completely exhausted after the first day. But by the second day I felt better and by the third day I felt like I could keep going for as many days as needed without getting tired.”
4. Respect the desert
Never underestimate the desert – specially rookies – something that has been the backbone of Sanz's success. “My advice is never go over your limit,” said Sanz. “Rookies arrive super motivated, but they must remember to respect the desert. Be careful and, if one day you feel quite slow, relax and know that tomorrow will be a better day.”
Image: Marcelo Maragni / Red Bull Content Pool
5. Avoid unnecessary distractions
For many racers, creating a bubble around them is important to get as much out of the race as possible. “I don't check the race results during the event,” said Noah. “This was a decision I made with my psychologist and we agreed it's the best approach for me. I also don’t use any social media during the race. Someone else manages it for me.”
6. Use experience across categories
Switching categories can often take you to the next Dakar level. “I did 11 on a bike, so I got so much experience in the dunes and you get to really understand the race,” said Sanz. “In my experience you can bring a lot of the strategies that work on bikes to racing cars at the Dakar.”
7. Stay in the present
With each stage full of punishing kilometres, it is easy to let the mind drift. “My focus is simple: ride one kilometre at a time,” said Noah. “Just ride as well as I can. Whether I finish 30th, 10th or anywhere else, I need to accept it. That's my mantra: ride in the now. Don't let what's going to happen or what has already happened affect you.”
8. Embrace a positive mindset
“Even if you have a tough start and find yourself at the back you must stay positive,” said Sanz. “Wait for your moment. This is a race where so many things happen and you need to make sure you avoid any big mistakes. You will have bad stages, but you must keep going.”
9. Age is but a number
Age is not a barrier as Dakar history is packed with older winners, even into their 60s. “Experience is important,” said Sanz. “It makes me happy to see Carlos Sainz still winning because it means I still have time. I know Carlos and how much he trains to stay in shape to race. There's so much hard work that goes on behind the scenes.”
10. Enjoy every moment
Above all, relish each and every day, however gruelling. “First place in Rally2 was never part of the plan,” said Noah. “Winning is obviously a huge achievement, but the most amazing part was standing on the Dakar podium and receiving that trophy. That was an unbelievable feeling.”
