Red Bull and Sergio Perez agree to part ways with immediate effect

Mexican driver Sergio Perez has left Red Bull after reaching an agreement with the Formula One team to part ways with immediate effect, both announced on Wednesday.
Perez, who has won six Grands Prix in 14 seasons, joined the Milton Keynes outfit in 2021. He helped them claim the Constructors' Championship title in 2022 and 2023 and was the runner-up in the Drivers' Championship last year.
The 34-year-old signed a new deal with Red Bull until 2026 earlier this year but his place as Max Verstappen's teammate came under intense scrutiny.
He finished eighth in the Drivers' Championship this season, 285 points behind Verstappen, who secured his fourth successive drivers' title and won nine races, while Perez was the only driver from the top four teams without a win this year.
“I'm grateful for the past four years with Oracle Red Bull Racing and for the opportunity to race with such an amazing team,” Perez said.
“Driving for Red Bull has been an unforgettable experience and I'll always cherish the successes we achieved together. We broke records, reached remarkable milestones and I've had the privilege of meeting so many incredible people along the way...
“It has also been an honour to race alongside Max as a teammate all these years and to share in our success. We'll meet again soon. And remember, never give up.”
Perez did not finish on the podium after he was third in China in April, while his last race win came in April last year.
He won twice in the 2023 season, while 27-year-old Verstappen triumphed a record 19 times.
Perez had been adamant all season that he would remain at Red Bull next year despite a woeful run of results that ultimately cost the team their constructors' title, which was won by McLaren.
Red Bull said further announcements regarding their driver line-up for next year would be made later.
According to media reports, New Zealand's Liam Lawson is expected to replace Perez at Red Bull. The 22-year-old is currently at Red Bull-owned RB.
“I thank Checo for all he has done for Oracle Red Bull Racing over the past four seasons,” team principal Christian Horner said.
“From the moment he joined in 2021 he proved himself to be an extraordinary team player, helping us to two constructors' titles and to our first 1-2 finish in the drivers' championship.
“His five wins, all on street circuits, were also a spectacular mark of his determination to always push to the limit. While Checo will not race for the team next season, he will always be an extremely popular team member and a treasured part of our history. Thank you, Checo.”
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images
