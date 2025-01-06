Motorsport

Defending Dakar Rally champion Sainz rolls his Ford

Four times winner got going again but it is not known how damaged the car was

06 January 2025 - 07:52 By Reuters and Motoring Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The car of Ford M-Sport's Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz after crashing during stage 2.
The car of Ford M-Sport's Carlos Sainz and Lucas Cruz after crashing during stage 2.
Image: Reuters

Spain's defending Dakar Rally champion Carlos Sainz flipped his Ford Raptor in the Saudi desert dunes during the 48-hour Chrono stage on Sunday, spending more than 20 minutes at a standstill.

The four-times Dakar winner, 62 and hoping to triumph with a fifth different manufacturer, got going again after the setback at the 327km mark of the 947km stage that started and finishes in the south-west town of Bisha.

The Spaniard, father of the Formula One driver of the same name, had started the day eighth overall and was 15th at the last checkpoint before the roll.

It was unclear how damaged the car was.

Sébastien Loeb also suffered bad luck, as the nine-time WRC winner came to a halt 409km into the stage and lost precious time. He was assisted by the third Dacia Sandrider of Cristina Gutiérrez and finished the day in 17th place.

Stage 2 is the notorious 48-hour Chrono with 1,000km to cover in two days.

Five-time Dakar champion Nasser Al-Attiyah made his move for the front in the new Dacia Sandrider and spent the day fighting for the lead. The Qatari and his Saudi Arabian rival Yazeed Al Rajhi (Team Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux) pushed each other for over 600km before the 5pm racing cut-off. At sunset, it was Al Rajhi who held a lead of just over a minute on Al-Attiyah.

South African Hein Lategan was in 4th place on Sunday night in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Hilux.

The two-week rally, staged entirely in Saudi Arabia, ends on January 17 at Shubaytah in the eastern Empty Quarter.

Toyota's Seth Quintero wins Dakar Rally first stage

South Africa's Saood Variawa is in third place ahead of marathon Chrono stage
Motoring
1 day ago

SA’s Lategan fastest in 2025 Dakar Rally prologue stage

South African off-road champions Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings won the prologue stage of the 2025 Dakar Rally in their locally built Toyota Gazoo ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Toyota Gazoo Racing SA confident it can win Dakar Rally 2025

SA’s Toyota Gazoo Racing team heads into the 2025 Dakar Rally hoping to fight for overall victory after a challenging 2024 outing in which Guy ...
Motoring
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Land Rover to enter Dakar Rally in 2026 Motorsport
  2. Hybrids help US new car sales hit five-year high in 2024 news
  3. Defending Dakar Rally champion Sainz rolls his Ford Motorsport
  4. Toyota's Seth Quintero wins Dakar Rally first stage Motorsport
  5. Become a challenger and you could win a brand-new Toyota Fortuner New Models

Latest Videos

Israeli strikes across Gaza kill more than 50, medics say | REUTERS
Syrians prepare for 2025 with caution, hope | REUTERS