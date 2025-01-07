Motorsport

Toyota Hilux teammates have head-on collision at Dakar Rally

Giniel de Villiers and Saood Variawa limp to finish with severe car damage after colliding in the dust

07 January 2025 - 07:36 By Motoring Reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Gazoo Hiluxes collided in thick dust while looking for the correct route on Monday.
The Gazoo Hiluxes collided in thick dust while looking for the correct route on Monday.
Image: Supplied

Toyota Gazoo Hilux driver Giniel de Villiers had a head-on crash with teammate Saood Variawa in a freak accident at the Dakar Rally on Monday.

The cars collided in thick dust while looking for the correct route near the end of the 48-hour Chrono marathon stage which took place over two days. The drivers and their navigators were uninjured, but their South African-built Hiluxes suffered major damage and lost time, which dropped them down the rankings.

For De Villiers and navigator Dirk von Zitzewitz it was a serious blow as they were in eighth place in the virtual overall rankings shortly before the crash. After salvaging parts from Variawa's car, the veteran duo managed to complete the stage but lost 2hr 20min 10sec in the process. This drops them to 36th overall, with a deficit of 2hr 19min 25sec.

Variawa and his navigator Francois Cazalet faced a massive job making running repairs to their damaged car. The pair completed the stage 8hr 4min 5sec behind the leaders, sending them tumbling down the order. The young driver, in only his second Dakar Rally, will be looking to gain experience over the coming days in addition to posting fast stage times and supporting his teammates.

"It was all going very well until 40km from the end. Then there were quite a few cars together, about 11 of us, and we all were sort of in a 'dust train'. And then, unfortunately, some of the front guys lost the route," said De Villiers, a veteran Dakar racer and former winner competing in his final event with Toyota.

"The navigation was quite tricky. I think Saood and Francois also struggled. They came back to find the right way, and we had a head-on collision in the dust. That's really unfortunate. We managed to fix the car, took some parts from Saood's car because his car is a bit more damaged than mine."

A consolation for the Toyota Gazoo team was its driver Henk Lategan taking the overall lead after placing fourth in the stage. He has a four minute 45 second lead in the overall standings ahead of local hero, Saudi Yazeed Al-Rajhi (Team Overdrive Hilux), and Qatari five-time Dakar winner Nasser Al-Attiyah (Dacia Sandrider).

The 48-hour Chrono, in its second year as part of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, served as stage two of the event, and saw competitors start from the bivouac near the town of Bisha on Sunday. From there, the crews raced along a route comprising dunes, sandy tracks and rocky traverses until 5pm local time, at which point racing was suspended, and the crews had to overnight in whichever one of six mini bivouacs was nearest to them.

At sunrise on Monday, racing resumed with cars, setting off at one-minute intervals. Depending on where the crews overnighted, they had about 350km to race before the end of the stage, with a short liaison back to Bisha.

READ MORE:

Brad Binder’s future uncertain as debt-ridden KTM mulls MotoGP exit

South African rider Brad Binder’s MotoGP future with KTM looks uncertain with his team reportedly set to quit the sport after 2025 to prevent ...
Motoring
6 days ago

Defending Dakar Rally champion Sainz rolls his Ford

The four times Dakar winner got going again but it is not known how damaged the car was.
Motoring
1 day ago

SA champion Henk Lategan takes Dakar Rally lead after marathon stage

South African Rally Raid champion Henk Lategan has taken the lead of the 2025 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia.
Motoring
1 day ago

South Africa’s top motoring moments of 2024

There were a lot of positives in 2024, with new-car sales performing well, e-tolls being scrapped and hopes of an F1 return
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. More than 800 motorists arrested for DUI, excessive speeding in Joburg over ... South Africa
  2. Nvidia chips will teach cars how to drive themselves news
  3. Toyota Hilux teammates have head-on collision at Dakar Rally Motorsport
  4. Defending champion Sainz out of Dakar after accident Motorsport
  5. Become a challenger and you could win a brand-new Toyota Fortuner New Models

Latest Videos

Matric results publication heads to court
No Bonang, Chad or Nomzamo so who shone at this year’s King’s Plate?