Motorsport

Alpine signs Franco Colapinto as F1 reserve driver

He raised his profile with Williams in 2024 as a replacement driver for Logan Sargeant

10 January 2025 - 08:01 By Reuters
Franco Colapinto at the 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
Image: Reuters

Alpine signed Argentina's Franco Colapinto to a multi-year deal on Thursday as a test and reserve driver for the upcoming season, putting the 21-year-old closer to a full-time ride.

The team also announced Ryo Hirakawa of Japan will serve in a test and reserve driver role in 2025.

Colapinto raised his profile with Williams in 2024 as a replacement driver for Logan Sargeant of the US. He earned points in two of his first four races with Williams before he was involved in crashes at Sao Paulo and Qatar toward the end of last season.

Colapinto and Hirakawa are set to back up Williams' full-time drivers Pierre Gasly and rookie Jack Doohan.

With Colapinto waiting in the wings, Doohan's spot could be in jeopardy if he does not deliver early results.

"It is time for a new chapter, and to take on this challenge with Alpine is truly an honour," said Colapinto, who raced nine times for Williams last season, starting with a 12th-place finish at the Italian Grand Prix on September 1.

"I cannot wait to get started and see where this journey takes us."

Colapinto's best finish last season was eighth at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on September 15.

