Motorsport

Andy Cowell named new Aston Martin F1 team boss

Aston Martin, who finished fifth in the 2024 constructors' standings, are switching from Mercedes engines to Honda from 2026

10 January 2025 - 14:00 By Reuters
New Aston Martin team boss Andy Cowell. File photo
Image: Supplied

Andy Cowell has been named Aston Martin's new team principal in a management overhaul while Mike Krack will move into the position of chief trackside officer, the Silverstone-based Formula One team said on Friday.

Former Mercedes engine head Cowell joined Aston Martin as CEO last year.

The Briton was MD of Mercedes AMG GPP (High Performance Powertrains) during a period of dominance for Mercedes who won a record eight successive constructors' championships.

“The Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team announces a restructuring of its senior management team as it continues its mission of becoming a Championship-winning outfit,” the team said.

Former BMW Motorsport head Krack joined Aston Martin as team principal in 2022, having worked previously in Formula One with Swiss-based Sauber.

“For clarity of leadership and as part of a shift to a flatter structure, Cowell assumes the role of CEO and team principal with immediate effect,” Aston Martin said.

“Leading on the trackside team will be Krack, as chief trackside officer. Mike — who joined the team in 2022 as team principal — will continue to focus on getting the most performance out of the car at the racetrack.”

Aston Martin, who finished fifth in the 2024 constructors' standings, are switching from Mercedes engines to Honda from 2026 when the sport enters a new era with changed engine and aerodynamic regulations.

