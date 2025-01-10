Motorsport

GM sets up engine company for Cadillac F1 entry

10 January 2025 - 11:13 By Reuters
Former Formula One driver Mario Andretti will be a director on the board of Cadillac's 1 team.
Image: Reuters

General Motors has set up an engine company to turn its planned Cadillac Formula One entry into a full works team by the end of the decade, the carmaker said on Thursday.

The Liberty media-owned sport last November announced an agreement in principle for the team, backed by GM and partners TWG Global, who also own and operate Andretti Global, to become an 11th entry in 2026.

Mario Andretti, the last US world champion in 1978, will serve as a director on the team's board.

GM Performance Power Units will be led by Russ O'Blenes, who serves as director of the GM Motorsports Propulsion and Performance team.

“In F1, we’re going to demonstrate GM’s engineering and technology capabilities on a global stage and Russ is the right choice to lead the power unit team that will make it happen,” said GM president Mark Reuss in a Cadillac statement.

Cadillac said development and testing of a prototype had already started and plans were in place for a dedicated facility for the new company to open in 2026 near the GM technical centre in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The team, who also have a base at Silverstone in England, will use Ferrari engines until the GM engines are ready and approved.

