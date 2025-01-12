Dakar Rally thrown wide open with Lategan's lead cut to 21 seconds
Book error sees South African in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Hilux finishing 15th in the 419km special
Henk Lategan’s overall lead was slashed to 21 seconds as a road book note error caused many drivers at the front of the field to lose their bearings, forcing Dakar Rally organisers to erase any gains or losses for a 20km stretch during Sunday’s stage seven.
South African Lategan (Toyota Gazoo Racing Hilux) finished 15th in the 419km special in Al Duwadimi, with his closest challenger in the overall standings, local hero Yazeed Al-Rajhi, coming seventh to throw the championship battle wide open.
Lucas Moraes, who lost nearly three hours on Saturday due to a shock absorber problem, bounced back to win the stage, as Mattias Ekstrom finished second to remain third overall.
“We didn't have anything to lose today, so we pushed a lot,” Moraes said.
Five-times Dakar winner Nasser al-Attiyah was fourth to the finish line, and maintained fourth place in the general rankings.
South Africa's Giniel de Villiers was forced to retire from the rally after sage 6, when his Toyota Gazoo Racing Hilux co-driver, Dirk von Zitzewitz, developed severe neck pain mid-stage. It was a disappointing end to the pair's 14th Dakar together, and brings a premature end to De Villiers' final race with Toyota.
Daniel Sanders, the overall leader in the motorcycle category, made a late push to become the first rider to win five specials in a single Dakar race since fellow Australian Toby Price in 2016.
The Red Bull KTM rider extended his overall lead to 15 minutes and 33 seconds over second-placed Tosha Schareina.
“We had a lot of rain. But it was only at the start, so it was a pretty wet line to see in front,” Sanders said.
Stage eight of the Dakar Rally will take place on Monday.