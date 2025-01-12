Dakar Rally thrown wide open with Lategan's lead cut to 21 seconds

Henk Lategan’s overall lead was slashed to 21 seconds as a road book note error caused many drivers at the front of the field to lose their bearings, forcing Dakar Rally organisers to erase any gains or losses for a 20km stretch during Sunday’s stage seven.

South African Lategan (Toyota Gazoo Racing Hilux) finished 15th in the 419km special in Al Duwadimi, with his closest challenger in the overall standings, local hero Yazeed Al-Rajhi, coming seventh to throw the championship battle wide open.

Lucas Moraes, who lost nearly three hours on Saturday due to a shock absorber problem, bounced back to win the stage, as Mattias Ekstrom finished second to remain third overall.

“We didn't have anything to lose today, so we pushed a lot,” Moraes said.

Five-times Dakar winner Nasser al-Attiyah was fourth to the finish line, and maintained fourth place in the general rankings.