Henk Lategan wins Monday's stage to extend his Dakar 2025 lead

His advantage had been cropped back to just 21 seconds the day before

13 January 2025 - 17:08 By Motoring Reporter
Hank Lategan extended his Dakar Rally lead on Monday.
Image: Reuters

South Africa's Henk Lategan (Toyota Gazoo Racing Hilux) won Monday's Dakar Rally stage in Saudi Arabia to extend his overall lead.

On stage 8 to Riyadh he finished 1 minute 47 seconds ahead of teammate Brett Cummings and extended his lead to 5 minutes 20 seconds over Saudi hero Yazeed Al-Rajhi (Team Overdrive Toyota), who finished sixth. Lategan had seen his advantage cropped back to just 21 seconds the day before.

The Toyotas were followed home on Monday by the Century CR7 cars of Frenchman Mathieu Serradori and South African Brian Baragwanath.

Multiple Dakar winner Nasser Al Attiyah was 11th in the Dacia Sandrider and is fourth overall, over 34 minutes behind.

Argentina's Luciano Benavides (KTM) won the motorcycle category on Monday from France's Adrien van Beveren (Honda). Australia's Daniel Sanders (KTM) finished seventh, but retained his overall lead by just over 11 minutes from Spain's Tosha Schareina (Honda).

 

