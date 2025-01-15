Motorsport

Sergio Perez enjoys time off from hectic F1 schedule as he mulls future

Mexican driver parted ways with Red Bull after a poor second half of the 2024 season

15 January 2025 - 06:28 By Reuters
Sergio Perez said he is in a "dream position" as he considers his next career move.
Image: Reuters

Sergio Perez's downfall at Red Bull was swift, but it has not taken the Mexican star long to find peace as he considers his next career move.

Perez signed a two-year contract extension with Red Bull last June, but parted ways with the Formula 1 team six months later after a poor second half of the 2024 season that saw him finish eighth in the driver's standings.

Perez wanted to keep his seat with Red Bull for a fifth season, but the team decided to sign 22-year-old Liam Lawson to pair with four-time world champion Max Verstappen. Perez reportedly was offered an ambassador-type role with the F1 team, but he opted to walk away from his contract.

Less than a month later, Perez said he is in a "dream position" as he considers his next career move.

"I'm very happy with my life, very excited about what's ahead," he said at the Leon State Fair in Mexico, per Racer.com.

"For sure, if I receive a good, interesting (F1) project, then I'll definitely consider it. It will all come in its own time. For now, my priority in the months ahead is to have fun, do what I haven't been able to, travel, be with my family.

"In the next six months I'll make a decision on what I want for the next step of my career."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner said at the time it was Perez's decision to take a break from F1, but the driver said that was not the case.

"Everything happened very quickly at the end of the season, so I didn't expect it," said Perez, who turns 35 this month.

After pursuing his F1 dream since he was six years old and spending the past 14 years living it out, Perez said he is enjoying the increased freedom in his schedule. While the 20 F1 drivers are hard at work preparing for the 2025 season, which begins in mid-March with the Australian Grand Prix, Perez is spending time with family and friends.

"It's incredible, specially at this time of year when you're already thinking about the season and you can't do anything anymore," he said.

"It's really cool because I've been doing this all my life.

"This is my first year I can remember where I can decide what to do. It can be different plans, I can go (somewhere), I can confirm a trip, I can go with my family and my children wherever I want. So the truth is it's something I'm enjoying a lot, and I'm really looking forward to what's coming this year."

Perez has recorded six wins and 39 podium finishes since making his F1 debut in 2011. His most recent victory came at the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

