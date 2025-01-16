Saudi driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi, who trailed South Africa's Henk Lategan by 2 minutes 27 seconds on Wednesday, regained the lead on Thursday's penultimate Dakar Rally stage.
Al-Rajhi (Team Overdrive Hilux) finished third in the 384km stage from Haradh to Shubaytah, 8 mins 38 secs faster than fifth-placed Lategan in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Hilux, leaving the Saudi driver with a 6min 11sec advantage going into Friday's 131km finale.
Lategan had led the rally since stage 2 but has alternated the top spot with Al-Rajhi since Tuesday as their thrilling two-horse race intensified.
Thursday's stage was won by Sweden's Mattias Ekstrom, who following Spain's Nani Roma on Wednesday has given Ford its second stage win on the Dakar. Five-time Dakar winner Nasser Al Attiyah from Qatar was second in the Dacia Sandrider.
In the overall standings, third-placed Ekstrom is 22min 34sec behind the leader and fourth-placed Al Attiyah is 26min 50sec adrift.
Australia's Daniel Sanders (KTM) retained his lead in the motorcycle category with sixth place on Thursday, 7min 31sec down on stage winner Tosha Schareina (Honda) from Spain. Sanders leads second-placed Schareina by nine minutes going into the final day.
Al-Rajhi regains Dakar Rally lead from Lategan in penultimate stage
With one stage to go, the Saudi driver leads the South African by just more than six minutes
Image: Reuters
Saudi driver Yazeed Al-Rajhi, who trailed South Africa's Henk Lategan by 2 minutes 27 seconds on Wednesday, regained the lead on Thursday's penultimate Dakar Rally stage.
Al-Rajhi (Team Overdrive Hilux) finished third in the 384km stage from Haradh to Shubaytah, 8 mins 38 secs faster than fifth-placed Lategan in the Toyota Gazoo Racing Hilux, leaving the Saudi driver with a 6min 11sec advantage going into Friday's 131km finale.
Lategan had led the rally since stage 2 but has alternated the top spot with Al-Rajhi since Tuesday as their thrilling two-horse race intensified.
Thursday's stage was won by Sweden's Mattias Ekstrom, who following Spain's Nani Roma on Wednesday has given Ford its second stage win on the Dakar. Five-time Dakar winner Nasser Al Attiyah from Qatar was second in the Dacia Sandrider.
In the overall standings, third-placed Ekstrom is 22min 34sec behind the leader and fourth-placed Al Attiyah is 26min 50sec adrift.
Australia's Daniel Sanders (KTM) retained his lead in the motorcycle category with sixth place on Thursday, 7min 31sec down on stage winner Tosha Schareina (Honda) from Spain. Sanders leads second-placed Schareina by nine minutes going into the final day.
READ MORE:
South Africa's Lategan retakes Dakar lead from Al-Rajhi
Al-Rajhi commands Dakar 2025 lead after Lategan’s stage 9 setback
Al-Rajhi takes lead from Lategan in Dakar Rally
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos