Saood Variawa and Francois Cazalet (#218) struggled with the all-dune stage. They started strong, but got stuck twice during the stage, and Variawa was also plagued by motion sickness, which is common in long dune stages. The young driver had to stop the car to recover, and lost 36min 45sec on the day. Variawa/Cazalet are well down in the overall standings, more than nine hours adrift, after a disastrous second stage.
There was frustration for Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Seth Quintero and Dennis Zenz (#204). The pair had a problem with one of the dampers on their car, and were forced to stop for repairs. A hydraulic line feeding one of the car’s onboard jacks failed, costing the crew significant time with their repairs. They lost 47min 14sec on the stage, but remain in the Top 10 overall, 2hr 19min 47sec behind the leaders.
Al Rajhi reclaims Dakar lead from Lategan ahead of final stage
He leads by 6min 11sec overall with 61km to go
The penultimate stage of Dakar 2025 saw an all-Toyota showdown near Shubaytah in Saudi Arabia’s Empty Quarter.
Toyota Gazoo Racing’s Henk Lategan and Brett Cummings (#211) in their GR Hilux Evo started the day as overall rally leaders, but their road position counted against them during the 275km long 11th stage. They drove at a fast pace, but quickly caught up with the cars at the front, putting them at a clear disadvantage.
This opened the door for Yazeed Al Rajhi and Timo Gottschalk in their privately entered Toyota Hilux to pounce. The Saudi driver and his German co-driver set the third-fastest time on the day, besting Lategan/Cummings by 8min 38sec. This was enough to give them the outright lead by 6min 11sec, with only the final, short stage of 61km to go.
Behind the leaders it was Lucas Moraes and Armand Monleon (#203) who went second-fastest of the Toyota Gazoo Racing crews. They had the tough task of opening the stage, which consisted of a sea of dunes. This was a daunting task, but the Brazilian driver saw it as a learning opportunity and was pleased to remain the leading car throughout the day, testimony to their speed and navigation skills. Moraes/Monleon lost 35min 48sec to the stage winners, and are in 15th place overall.
The final stage of Dakar 2025 will take place tomorrow, bringing the 12-stage event to a close at the bivouac in Shubaytah. The stage starts with a liaison of 70km, before a 61km-long timed section will bring the competitors back to bivouac, where the podium celebrations will take place.
Competitors are set to start the stage in waves of four cars, which should set the scene for a spectacular finish among the dunes of Saudi Arabia’s Empty Quarter.
Post-stage driver quotes
Henk Lategan
“That was about the best we could do. Here and there, we could push a bit more and take a bit more risk. But the car’s in one piece and we didn’t miss any waypoints. It’s been a very good day for us, and it’s been an awesome race. I think our road position counted against us a bit today. So, yeah, we couldn’t have finished much quicker. A good day in general.”
Lucas Moraes
“Insane, insane to open. 280km, completely virgin dunes, really tough. We got stuck twice and had to stop for maybe four minutes each, but it’s a great experience for us. That was the goal for this stage and we managed to finish in first place on the road.”
Saood Variawa
“Today was quite hectic. I think we overtook a few cars at the start, then we got stuck. That took us quite a while and then we got stuck again here at the end. And throughout the stage, I’ve been feeling sick. So, not really my best result at all. But we learned a lot, specially how to dig ourselves out. We have one more stage tomorrow, and we’ll see how it goes.”
Seth Quintero
“A pretty miserable day. I ended up losing a rear damper and pulled over to fix that. I tried to use the jacks and burst the hydraulic lines. We sat there for quite a while, so that was the end of our Top 10. We spent the last week trying to get back into the Top 10 and we were fighting for seventh. And then to have something like a hydraulic line take us out like that, is annoying.”
