Land Rover announced on Monday that its flagship Defender Octa will be the foundation for its competition vehicle in the Dakar Rally and the FIA World Rally Raid Championship (W2RC) starting in 2026. The move aims to demonstrate the vehicle's extreme performance in some of the world’s most challenging off-road races.
Launched in July 2024, the Octa is powered by a 4.4l twin-turbocharged mild-hybrid V8 petrol engine sourced from BMW, delivering 467kW and 750Nm of torque (800Nm with Dynamic Launch Mode). Sent to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission with high and low range gears, Land Rover claims the go-anywhere SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 4.0 seconds and reach a maximum speed of up to 250km/h.
Priced from R3,499,100, the Octa features an upgraded chassis with Land Rover’s advanced 6D Dynamics suspension technology. This includes hydraulically interlinked, continuously variable semiactive dampers designed to reduce pitch and body roll while ensuring comfort and refinement. Additional improvements include a wider track for improved handling stability, reinforced suspension components and a Brembo brake kit.
Land Rover will enter two competition spec Defenders in the FIA W2RC under the “Stock” category for production-based vehicles, and three vehicles in the Dakar Rally’s main event from 2026. New regulations will be introduced to make the “Stock” category more competitive, reflecting the rising popularity of high-performance 4x4s and SUVs.
In line with Dakar and W2RC regulations, the competition spec Octa will retain the road-going model’s body architecture, engine, transmission and driveline layout. Development is under way, with test events and a team launch planned for later this year ahead of the 2026 season.
Land Rover confirms Defender Octa as 2026 Dakar and W2RC challenger
Image: Supplied
