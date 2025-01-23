Motorsport

Lewis Hamilton says 'gut feeling' led him to Ferrari

Hamilton made his track debut for Ferrari on Wednesday

23 January 2025 - 15:13 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Hamilton made his track debut for Ferrari on Wednesday, almost a year after announcing his shock decision to leave Mercedes, where he won six of his seven world championships.
Hamilton made his track debut for Ferrari on Wednesday, almost a year after announcing his shock decision to leave Mercedes, where he won six of his seven world championships.
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images

A gut feeling drove Lewis Hamilton to sign for Ferrari, Formula One's most successful driver told LinkedIn on Thursday, at the start of his bid to return the sport's most successful team to former glories.

Hamilton made his track debut for Ferrari on Wednesday, almost a year after announcing his shock decision to leave Mercedes, where he won six of his seven world championships.

"Ultimately, every new opportunity is a total leap of faith. None of us can predict the future, so changing jobs, or in my case teams, is always going to come with some level of risk," Hamilton said in an interview for LinkedIn's "Get Hired" newsletter on Thursday.

"But I believe there's more of a risk in staying somewhere you're comfortable and in getting complacent."

The 40-year-old Briton completed his first test drive for the Italian team, who have not won a world driver's title since 2007, at their home base in Maranello.

"Call it instinct or a gut feeling, but I knew that signing with Ferrari was the right move for me and that it would give me the challenge I needed," Hamilton said.

"There are so many incredible people in the team that I can't wait to work with, and I have total faith that we'll achieve great things together."

The Formula One season begins with the Australian Grand Prix from March 14-16.

MORE

Lewis Hamilton takes the wheel for Ferrari in track debut at Maranello

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton had his first outing on the track for Ferrari on a misty Wednesday morning at Maranello, ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Hamilton reports for first day of work at Ferrari

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, Formula One's most successful driver of all time, arrived for his first day at Ferrari on Monday and said ...
Motoring
3 days ago

SA's Kelvin van der Linde to pair up with Valentino Rossi for Le Mans

The SA star and MotoGP legend will share a BMW M4 in the World Endurance Championship
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. F1 drivers must zip their lips or face fines for swearing, political statements Motorsport
  2. Mitsubishi may not join planned Nissan-Honda merger, sources say news
  3. Here are all the new Toyota models coming to South Africa in 2025 Motoring
  4. Al Rajhi and Lategan lead Toyota to Dakar Rally 1-2 finish Motorsport
  5. Lewis Hamilton says 'gut feeling' led him to Ferrari Motorsport

Latest Videos

A mere $500 changed trajectory of Zambian lending
SPOTLIGHT | Catch Robbie Williams on the big screen and camera focusing on real ...