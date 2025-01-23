Motorsport

VW Type 2 split-screen vans to feature in Goodwood Revival opening parade

23 January 2025 - 16:19 By Motoring Staff
This year’s parade aims to bring together a diverse array of Type 2 vans, reflecting the model’s evolution from a commercial vehicle into a multipurpose automotive icon.
Image: Supplied

The 2025 Goodwood Revival will feature a track opening parade showcasing a collection of Volkswagen Type 2 split-screen vans. The vehicles, introduced by the carmaker in 1950 and manufactured until 1967, will take to the historic circuit each morning of the event.

Originally produced as transporters and service vehicles such as ambulances and fire engines, the Type 2 later gained popularity as a leisure vehicle, with variants such as the Kombi, Microbus, Samba and Camper becoming emblematic of 1960s travel culture.

The parade is part of the revival’s wider schedule, which includes 13 races run exclusively on sustainable fuel.

In addition to the daily track showcase, the vans will also be featured in the tax-exempt classic car parking area, where owners can display them in style. 

The 2025 Goodwood Revival takes place from September 12 to 14.

