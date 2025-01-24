Motorsport

F1 drivers must zip their lips or face fines for swearing, political statements

They face suspensions, points deductions or fines of up to R2.3m

24 January 2025 - 06:50 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The regulations introduce penalties for "any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA".
The regulations introduce penalties for "any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA".
Image: Reuters

Stricter policies for 2025 mean Formula One drivers could face hefty fines, suspensions and even championship points deductions for such indiscretions as swearing or making political statements.

The FIA, the sport's governing body, published new guidelines for stewards in the 2025 International Sporting Code (ISC) released on Thursday.

The regulations introduce penalties for "any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA" or its officials; for public incitement to violence or hatred; and for the making or display of political, religious and personal statements "in violation of the general principal of neutrality promoted by the FIA".

Another regulation cites general "misconduct" as laid out the ISC. That section covers the use of language or gestures that are offensive, insulting, coarse, rude or abusive.

Fines at the F1 level range from 40,000 (R770,000) for a first offence to 80,000 (R1.5m) for a second offence, and up to 120,000 (R2.3m) for a third offence. The third offence also includes a one-month suspension and deduction of championship points.

The 2025 F1 season opens at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 16.

Lewis Hamilton takes the wheel for Ferrari in track debut at Maranello

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton had his first outing on the track for Ferrari on a misty Wednesday morning at Maranello, ...
Motoring
1 day ago

South Africa’s top motoring moments of 2024

There were a lot of positives in 2024, with new-car sales performing well, e-tolls being scrapped and hopes of an F1 return
Motoring
3 weeks ago

Brad Binder’s future uncertain as debt-ridden KTM mulls MotoGP exit

South African rider Brad Binder’s MotoGP future with KTM looks uncertain with his team reportedly set to quit the sport after 2025 to prevent ...
Motoring
3 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. F1 drivers must zip their lips or face fines for swearing, political statements Motorsport
  2. Mitsubishi may not join planned Nissan-Honda merger, sources say news
  3. Here are all the new Toyota models coming to South Africa in 2025 Motoring
  4. Al Rajhi and Lategan lead Toyota to Dakar Rally 1-2 finish Motorsport
  5. Lewis Hamilton says 'gut feeling' led him to Ferrari Motorsport

Latest Videos

A mere $500 changed trajectory of Zambian lending
SPOTLIGHT | Catch Robbie Williams on the big screen and camera focusing on real ...