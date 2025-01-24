F1 drivers must zip their lips or face fines for swearing, political statements

Stricter policies for 2025 mean Formula One drivers could face hefty fines, suspensions and even championship points deductions for such indiscretions as swearing or making political statements.
The FIA, the sport's governing body, published new guidelines for stewards in the 2025 International Sporting Code (ISC) released on Thursday.
The regulations introduce penalties for "any words, deeds or writings that have caused moral injury or loss to the FIA" or its officials; for public incitement to violence or hatred; and for the making or display of political, religious and personal statements "in violation of the general principal of neutrality promoted by the FIA".
Another regulation cites general "misconduct" as laid out the ISC. That section covers the use of language or gestures that are offensive, insulting, coarse, rude or abusive.
Fines at the F1 level range from €40,000 (R770,000) for a first offence to €80,000 (R1.5m) for a second offence, and up to €120,000 (R2.3m) for a third offence. The third offence also includes a one-month suspension and deduction of championship points.
The 2025 F1 season opens at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 16.
