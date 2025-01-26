Motorsport

Ogier clinches record 10th Monte Carlo Rally win

26 January 2025 - 17:08 By Reuters
Ogier showed his Monte Carlo mastery by leading from Friday and also winning the final power stage, taking in the icy Col de Turini, for a bonus five points.
Image: Massimo Bettiol/Getty Images

Toyota's Sebastien Ogier made a perfect start to the season with a record-extending 10th Monte Carlo Rally victory on Sunday.

The eight-time world rally champion beat Welsh team mate Elfyn Evans by 18.5 seconds after the final three stages on the icy, mud-spattered asphalt roads in the French Alps around his hometown of Gap.

Hyundai's French driver Adrien Fourmaux finished a strong third in his first season with the team after moving from M-Sport Ford.

He leads the standings with 33 points to Evans's 26 and Fourmaux's 20.

Toyota top the manufacturers' championship with 60 to Hyundai's 36.

“I have no idea if it is my last one (Monte Carlo Rally) now,” said Ogier, 41 and again competing only part time this season. “It would be a good place to stop.”

Hyundai's reigning champion Thierry Neuville finished sixth, after starting the day eighth, with Toyota's double champion Kalle Rovanpera fourth on his return to full-time action and Hyundai's Ott Tanak fifth.

The next round is on snow and ice in Sweden on February 13-16.

