Motorsport

Alpine teams up with Pramac in MotoGP move

27 January 2025 - 15:25 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Alpine is to sponsor Italy-based Prima Pramac Yamaha, winners of last year's MotoGP riders' world championship with Jorge Martin.
Alpine is to sponsor Italy-based Prima Pramac Yamaha, winners of last year's MotoGP riders' world championship with Jorge Martin.
Image: Supplied

Renault's sports car brand Alpine will sponsor Prima Pramac Yamaha, winners of last year's MotoGP riders' world championship with Spaniard Jorge Martin, both sides announced on Monday.

Alpine, who compete in Formula One and World Endurance Racing, will be a “main partner” of the Italy-based team this season.

Pramac last year became the first independent team to win the riders' title since Valentino Rossi did so on a non-factory Honda in 2001.

This year, having switched from Ducati to Yamaha with Martin moving to Aprilia, they will have Australian Jack Miller and Portugal's Miguel Oliveira as their MotoGP line-up with the same specification bikes as the factory Yamaha team.

Alpine's Formula One line-up consists of Jack Doohan, 22-year-old son of Australian MotoGP great Mick Doohan, and Frenchman Pierre Gasly.

“In addition to Formula One and the World Endurance Championship, Alpine is strengthening its presence in Motorsport by becoming involved in the MotoGP World Championship,” said Alpine sales director Antononi Labate.

“This alliance will create new experiences for customers and fans passionate about motorsport.”

Renault's Italian CEO Luca de Meo was a director of Fiat when the car giant sponsored the Yamaha factory MotoGP team from 2007-2010.

Former title-winning Suzuki MotoGP boss Davide Brivio, now at the Trackhouse Racing team, was Alpine's F1 racing director in 2021.

Formula One's owners Liberty Media last year announced a takeover of MotoGP's parent company Dorna. The acquisition is being investigated by the European Commission.

MORE:

Porsche takes victory in 24 Hours of Daytona

SA’s Van der Linde brothers miss out on podium after accidents
Motoring
10 hours ago

Red Bull makes Nascar comeback with Shane van Gisbergen

Red Bull is known for its involvement in Formula 1 and other motorsports endeavours around the world, but the energy drink company is making a return ...
Motoring
14 hours ago

Ogier clinches record 10th Monte Carlo Rally win

Toyota's Sebastien Ogier made a perfect start to the season with a record-extending 10th Monte Carlo Rally victory on Sunday.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Mitsubishi Outlander Sport local pricing and specs revealed New Models
  2. After lacklustre 2024, Tesla investors bank on low-cost model news
  3. Corrected figures revealed for December 2024 SA car sales news
  4. Alpine teams up with Pramac in MotoGP move Motorsport
  5. Tesla backs court action over EU tariffs on Chinese EVs news

Latest Videos

Colombia faces US retaliation for turning away deportation flights | REUTERS
LIVE: Eightieth anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau death ...