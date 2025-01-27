Porsche takes victory in 24 Hours of Daytona

Porsche Penske Motorsport took its second consecutive win in the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona on Sunday, taking the top spot overall in the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series opener in the US.
The No 7 factory Porsche 963 and drivers Felipe Nasr (Brazil), Nick Tandy (Great Britain) and Laurens Vanthoor (Belgium) passed their sister No 6 Porsche 963 with just more than 20 minutes remaining in the race to take the victory. The No 6 Porsche, co-driven by Mathieu Jaminet (France), Matt Campbell (Australia) and Kévin Estre (France), also earned a podium finish in third. The win is the 20th overall for Porsche in the endurance classic.
For more than 23 hours, BMW M Team RLL had their sights set on victory, but Dries Vanthoor (Belgium), who had secured pole position in the No 24 BMW M Hybrid V8, collided with Campbell’s Porsche while fighting for second place and fell to fourth due to the subsequent repairs. Vanthoor, starting as the lead driver for the No 24 from pole position, built a 25-second lead in his first double stint, though this was levelled by yellow-flag periods.
The fastest race lap was set by SA’s Sheldon van der Linde in the No 25 BMW M Hybrid V8, who fell back due to several incidents, finishing seventh with co-drivers Robin Frijns and Rene Rast.
The GTD-Pro class for production-based cars was won by the No 65 Ford Multimatic Motorsports car driven by Dennis Olsen (Norway), Frederic Vervisch (Germany) and Christopher Mies (Germany).
SA’s Kelvin van der Linde in the No 1 BMW M4 GT3 EVO, who had been contending for the win with co-drivers Neil Verhagen (US) and Connor de Phillippi (US), had to settle for fourth after spinning in the closing stages of the race after making contact with the No 3 Corvette of Alexander Sims (UK).
The next round of the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship is the 12 Hours of Sebring on March 15.
Image: Supplied
