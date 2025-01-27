Motorsport

Red Bull makes Nascar comeback with Shane van Gisbergen

27 January 2025 - 08:24 By Reuters
Red Bull entered a major partnership with Trackhouse Racing and will be the primary sponsor on Shane van Gisbergen's car for five Cup Series races this year.
Image: Robert Snow / Red Bull Content Pool

Red Bull is known for its involvement in Formula 1 and other motorsports endeavours around the world, but the energy drink company is making a return to Nascar.

It entered a major partnership with Trackhouse Racing and will be the primary sponsor on Shane van Gisbergen's car for five Cup Series races this year.

In addition to donning the No 88 car for Las Vegas (March 16), Sonoma (July 13), Iowa (August 3), Daytona (August 23) and Kansas (September 28), Red Bull will be the primary sponsor for 18-year-old phenom Connor Zilisch when he makes his Cup Series debut in the No 87 car at Circuit of the Americas on March 2.

Red Bull has not been involved in Nascar since 2011.

"It's an incredible chapter in the history of Trackhouse Racing to welcome Red Bull back to Nascar," Trackhouse founder and owner Justin Marks said via a statement from the team.

"Red Bull is one of the most powerful brands in the world and it's an honour for us to embark on a partnership with such an iconic company.

"Red Bull and Trackhouse share a passion for racing, stories and memorable experiences. This is a huge win for our sport and a moment that will resonate with the millions of Nascar fans around the world."

The deal was announced on Thursday, and it is not Red Bull's first time working with New Zealander van Gisbergen in particular. A three-time champion of the Supercars series in Australia and New Zealand, van Gisbergen was sponsored by Red Bull dating back to 2016.

The 2025 season will be van Gisbergen's first year driving full-time in the Cup Series. He won his Nascar debut at the 2023 Chicago street race.

Zilisch will spend most of his year driving in the Xfinity Series.

