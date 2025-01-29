Motorsport

F1 governing body drops Johnny Herbert as steward

His media pundit opinions are incompatible with the role, says FIA

29 January 2025 - 14:50 By Reuters
Johnny Herbert's days as a grand prix racing steward are over.
Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Formula One's governing body dropped former racer Johnny Herbert as a grand prix steward on Wednesday, saying the Briton's work as a media pundit was incompatible with the role.

Herbert, a three-times winner who competed for an array of F1 teams in the 1980s and 1990s and started 160 races as well as winning the Le Mans 24 Hours, had been scheduled to officiate at the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 16.

The 60-year-old former Sky Sports F1 pundit angered four-times world champion Max Verstappen and his father Jos last season for his media comments about the Red Bull driver's track behaviour.

He has continued to offer opinions for various websites since then.

“It is with regret that we announce today that Johnny Herbert will no longer fulfil the position of F1 driver steward for the FIA,” the governing body (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) said in a statement.

“Johnny is widely respected and brought invaluable experience and expertise to his role. However, after discussion, it was mutually agreed that his duties as an FIA steward and that of a media pundit were incompatible.

“We thank him for his service and wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Stewards ensure the rules are applied consistently and fairly during race weekends, and apply punishments if necessary. One of them is usually a former racer who ensures the drivers' point of view is considered.

There was no immediate comment from Herbert. 

