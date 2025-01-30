Motorsport

McLaren’s Brown anticipates intense four-way title fight in 2025

30 January 2025 - 08:51 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
McLaren CEO Zak Brown (pictured) expects Formula One to deliver a four-way championship battle this season.
McLaren CEO Zak Brown (pictured) expects Formula One to deliver a four-way championship battle this season.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

McLaren CEO Zak Brown expects Formula One to deliver a four-way championship battle this season and would also not be surprised if a rival team mirrors McLaren's rapid rise to the top.

The Woking team were crowned constructors' champions last season for the first time in 26 years and after coming back from fourth overall in 2023 and fifth in 2022. In 2017 they were ninth.

The longest of campaigns with 24 races also saw seven different drivers, from four teams, each win at least twice.

“I think the field is going to be even tighter than last season,” Brown told the Autosport Business Exchange conference on Wednesday.

“I see the top four teams being just as tight as they were at the end of the year ... when you see the turnaround we had, there's no reason other teams can't have that type of turnaround.

“I think we're going to start for an epic season ... I think we're going to have an unbelievable three, four-way driver championship. And four teams fighting for the constructors' (championship). I think that's possible.”

Lewis Hamilton crashes 2023 Ferrari during testing at Barcelona track

Lewis Hamilton crashed on the second day of testing a 2023 Ferrari Formula One car at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya on Wednesday.
Motoring
23 hours ago

Red Bull's Max Verstappen will be chasing his fifth successive championship next year after a season that was far from his dominant best.

McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will be among the leading contenders to dethrone him, along with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc at Ferrari.

Hamilton's move from Mercedes to Maranello is a key storyline for the season with the Briton chasing an eighth title at the age of 40.

Norris finished last season as runner-up, 63 points behind Verstappen, but has said he is now ready to mount a proper challenge.

Ferrari finished only 14 points behind McLaren with Red Bull a distant third and Mercedes fourth.

Brown also revealed that team principal Andrea Stella, a key architect of McLaren's success, had turned down the role when it was first offered to him in 2020 because the Italian did not feel ready.

Stella, who had joined McLaren from Ferrari in 2015, finally accepted in 2022. 

READ MORE:

F1 governing body drops Johnny Herbert as steward

Formula One's governing body dropped former racer Johnny Herbert as a grand prix steward on Wednesday, saying the Briton's work as a media pundit was ...
Motoring
1 day ago

F1 rookie Kimi Antonelli passes his driving test

Italian Kimi Antonelli, the 18-year-old rookie replacing seven times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes this season, has passed ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Lewis Hamilton says 'gut feeling' led him to Ferrari

Hamilton made his track debut for Ferrari on Wednesday.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Truck on R80 nosedives onto N4 highway near Pretoria — what went wrong? South Africa
  2. Louis Vuitton expands into F1 as Australian GP title sponsor Motorsport
  3. BMW M3 CS Touring offers more power, (slightly) less weight New Models
  4. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2025 Hyundai Creta Reviews
  5. Automechanika Johannesburg moves to Midrand in 2025 news

Latest Videos

Kagame slams Ramaphosa for allegedly distorting facts and targeting Rwanda
Chief of SANDF explains the role of South African troops in the DRC