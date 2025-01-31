3. Can Ty Gibbs break through for his first Cup Series win?
Many in the Nascar industry have arbitrarily set a benchmark for young Cup Series talent to start performing at a higher level at 100 starts. Enter third-year driver Gibbs, a veteran of 87 Cup Series starts and the 2023 Cup Series Rookie of the Year. Gibbs made the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in 2024, though a late-season slump was disappointing after a white-hot start. It once seemed inevitable Gibbs would earn his first win in 2024, but the page has turned to 2025 with Gibbs searching for that elusive first victory.
It would be surprising to see Gibbs go winless this year, though the aforementioned crew chief moves at Joe Gibbs Racing could play a factor in the fate of his season. Gayle was atop the pit box for Gibbs during his 2022 Xfinity Series championship run and his first two Cup Series seasons. With Gayle moving next door to the No 11 team, Gibbs will have to adapt quickly to new crew chief Tyler Allen to earn his first trip to victory lane.
10 storylines to follow for the 2025 Nascar Cup Series
Image: Logan Riely/Getty Images
The 2025 Nascar Cup Series season has a plethora of storylines to follow before cars hit the track. The fourth season of Nascar's Next-Gen car is sure to provide plenty of parity, and every driver in the field has a unique outlook for their 2025 campaign.
Here are 10 storylines and questions to follow throughout the 38-week season.
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
1. Can Kyle Busch get off the schneid?
Busch is one of the greatest drivers in the history of Nascar, but even he is not immune to a losing streak. Last year was the first season in Busch's 20-year career in which the two-time champion failed to win a race, and there's no indication Richard Childress Racing will magically show up with race-winning speed right off the bat. However, a hungry driver is a dangerous driver, and Busch will begin his 21st Cup Series campaign by attempting to win the Daytona 500 for the first time.
If Busch struggles again in 2025, expect questions regarding his driving future on a more frequent basis.
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
2. Can Denny Hamlin get back to the Championship 4?
Hamlin hasn't made the Championship 4 since 2021, and the 54-time Cup Series winner is searching for his first championship. The changes made to the No 11 team over the offseason didn't exactly quell the nerves Hamlin fans feel regarding a potential championship run. The loss of a longtime partner in FedEx and a newer sponsor in Mavis serve as a flashback to Busch's unceremonious, sponsor-fueled departure from Joe Gibbs Racing in 2022.
Crew chief Chris Gabehart leaving Hamlin for an executive role with JGR could lead to a lack of chemistry between Hamlin and new crew chief Chris Gayle. Regardless of the extenuating circumstances, there's pressure on Hamlin to at least find his way back into the Championship 4. At 44 years old, Father Time is drawing closer in the rearview.
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
3. Can Ty Gibbs break through for his first Cup Series win?
Many in the Nascar industry have arbitrarily set a benchmark for young Cup Series talent to start performing at a higher level at 100 starts. Enter third-year driver Gibbs, a veteran of 87 Cup Series starts and the 2023 Cup Series Rookie of the Year. Gibbs made the Cup Series playoffs for the first time in 2024, though a late-season slump was disappointing after a white-hot start. It once seemed inevitable Gibbs would earn his first win in 2024, but the page has turned to 2025 with Gibbs searching for that elusive first victory.
It would be surprising to see Gibbs go winless this year, though the aforementioned crew chief moves at Joe Gibbs Racing could play a factor in the fate of his season. Gayle was atop the pit box for Gibbs during his 2022 Xfinity Series championship run and his first two Cup Series seasons. With Gayle moving next door to the No 11 team, Gibbs will have to adapt quickly to new crew chief Tyler Allen to earn his first trip to victory lane.
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
4. Can Chase Elliott return to championship form?
No disrespect to Elliott, who returned to victory lane in 2024 at Texas after a 42-race winless streak, but the 2020 champion hasn't been the same since a leg injury early in 2023. You could argue Elliott was the best driver in the sport from 2020 to 2022, a three-year span in which he won 12 races and made the Championship 4 in three straight seasons. Nascar's most popular driver was undeniably consistent a season ago, but there's work to be done to get back into championship contention.
Image: James Gilbert/Getty Images
5. Who will be top dog at Hendrick Motorsports?
One of the most underrated stories in Nascar over the past two seasons has been the back-and-forth between Hendrick Motorsports teammates Kyle Larson and William Byron. Over the past two years, Larson has won 10 races to Byron's nine. Byron has made the Championship 4 in both seasons, while Larson missed out in 2024. It wouldn't be surprising to see either HMS driver lead the Cup Series in wins in 2025, nor would it be surprising to see Larson or Byron hoist the Bill France Cup at season's end.
The battle between two of the best drivers in the sport, driving two of the best cars in the sport, is a fascinating story that will add a new chapter on a weekly basis.
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
6. Can Ryan Blaney continue his ascension?
The best way to describe the last two seasons of Blaney's career? Legacy defining. After winning the 2023 title, Blaney came less than four tenths of a second away from becoming the first back-to-back champion of the playoff era. A narrow championship loss to Team Penske teammate Joey Logano should provide a little extra fire in Blaney's belly as he aims to make the Championship 4 for the third consecutive season.
Image: Meg Oliphant/Getty Images
7. Spire, Front Row on the rise
Front Row Motorsports and Spire Motorsports were once field-filling organisations with little hope of being faster than any other car on the track. Both organisations have built driver lineups poised to take them to the postseason. Spire boasts a three-driver lineup comprised of Daytona 500 winner Michael McDowell, 2024 ROTY Carson Hocevar and fourth-year driver Justin Haley. Front Row is home to fourth-year driver Todd Gilliland, third-year driver Noah Gragson and 2022 Truck Series champion Zane Smith.
Don't be surprised if both teams put at least one driver in the Cup Series playoffs.
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
8. Different ends of the rookie spectrum
The 2025 Cup Series Rookie of the Year battle is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing in recent memory. Only two full-time drivers — Trackhouse Racing's Shane van Gisbergen and 23XI Racing's Riley Herbst — will compete for the honour, but the drivers come from completely different ends of Nascar's rookie spectrum.
Van Gisbergen is a 35-year-old road-course specialist who won in his first Cup Series start, while Herbst is a 25-year-old who underperformed during his tenure in the Xfinity Series. Herbst has more stock car experience and will likely be quicker on the ovals, but Van Gisbergen's road course prowess and ability to learn on the fly will make for a fascinating tussle between the Cup Series' two first-year drivers.
Image: James Gilbert/Getty Images
9. Can anyone defeat Roger Penske when it matters most?
Penske has figured out the secret formula to winning Nascar championships in the modern era: blow the competition out of the water come playoff time. That philosophy has won "The Captain" three consecutive Cup Series championships (Logano in 2022 and 2024 and Blaney in 2023).
There's no excuse for the rest of the field to ignore the trend, and teams will have to decide whether going for broke in an attempt to win more races is worth potentially damaging their championship chances.
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
10. Will the dreaded 'championship hangover' bite Joey Logano?
Since the elimination-style format was introduced to the Nascar Cup Series in 2014, Logano has made the Championship 4 six times and won the title three times. None of those Championship 4 appearances have come in consecutive seasons, and Logano is yet to make the championship race in a year that ends in an odd number.
The statistic may be coincidental, but Logano should heed prior tales of championship hangovers that have haunted drivers before him. As Tony Stewart (2006), Brad Keselowski (2013) and Logano himself (2023) will tell you, a Champagne shower doesn't always make the grass greener.
READ MORE:
NASCAR to consider playoff format changes for 2026
Red Bull makes Nascar comeback with Shane van Gisbergen
Michael Jordan’s 23XI team disputes NASCAR’s ‘tired’ case
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos