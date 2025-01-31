Motorsport

Ford to return to top-level endurance racing in 2027

31 January 2025 - 09:11 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ford won the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans with its GT40 mid-engined racing car.
Ford won the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans with its GT40 mid-engined racing car.
Image: Reg Lancaster/Daily Express/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Ford has confirmed its return to top-tier prototype sports car racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) in 2027, aiming to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Ford Performance will lead the factory-backed effort, marking the company’s first bid for overall victory at Le Mans since its dominant run in the late 1960s. Between 1966 and 1969, Ford secured four consecutive wins at the historic endurance race with its iconic GT40.

In recent years, the company has focused on class victories, winning with the Ford GT in 2016 and more recently with the Mustang GT3.

“We are entering a new era for performance and racing at Ford,” said Ford executive chair Bill Ford.

“You can see it from what we’re doing on-road and off-road. When we race, we race to win. And there is no track or race that means more to our history than Le Mans. 

“It is where we took on Ferrari and won in the 1960s. It is where we returned 50 years later and shocked the world and beat Ferrari again. I am thrilled that we’re going back to Le Mans and competing at the highest level of endurance racing. We are ready to again challenge the world, and ‘go like hell!’.

“Ford has been synonymous with success on and off-track for decades and we are delighted that the company has chosen the FIA World Endurance Championship for its latest challenge,” said Frédéric Lequien.

“To have at least 10 major automotive brands committed to the series’ top-tier in 2027 is testament to the championship’s stellar momentum and growth.”

Ford said additional details on its return will be shared later.

MORE:

Hamilton in Ferrari red is like seeing your ex ‘with a new friend’, says Wolff

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitted it was a jolt to see the first pictures of Lewis Hamilton in his Ferrari colours last week.
Motoring
10 hours ago

10 storylines to follow for the 2025 Nascar Cup Series

The 2025 Nascar Cup Series season has a plethora of storylines to follow before cars hit the track.
Motoring
9 hours ago

Louis Vuitton expands into F1 as Australian GP title sponsor

Louis Vuitton will be title sponsor of Formula One's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne in March, the sport announced on Thursday.
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | MG returns to Mzansi with keenly priced HS and ZS models First Drives
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 7 | Recapping six months with our Ford Territory 1.8 Titanium Reviews
  3. Interest rate cut is good news for car buyers, says Naamsa news
  4. Carmakers in the firing line of Trump's tariff threats against Mexico, Canada news
  5. Ford to return to top-level endurance racing in 2027 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Eskom media briefing on loadshedding
CIC Julius Malema Addresses EFF Plenum 2025