Motorsport

Hamilton in Ferrari red is like seeing your ex ‘with a new friend’, says Wolff

31 January 2025 - 07:47 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitted it was a jolt to see the first pictures of Lewis Hamilton in his Ferrari colours last week.
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitted it was a jolt to see the first pictures of Lewis Hamilton in his Ferrari colours last week.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff admitted it was a jolt to see the first pictures of Lewis Hamilton in his Ferrari colours last week.

Hamilton shocked the Formula 1 world when the seven-time world champion signed with Ferrari last February. He went on to race for Mercedes in 2024 before officially ending his 12-year relationship with the team.

Images circulated last week of Hamilton posing in front of Enzo Ferrari's old house and in a Ferrari F40 supercar, along with pictures in his new red Ferrari colours.

"Yeah, it's a little bit like you divorce amicably, and it's all good, and then you see your partner for the first time with a new friend," Wolff told Sky Sports.

"I'm really happy for him, and I told him those pictures were iconic. That was so well curated, and no surprise with Lewis."

Hamilton, 40, has been conducting test runs this week in Barcelona that included a crash in a 2023 spec car on Wednesday. Hamilton was not injured.

He is set to drive the 2025 model for the first time on February 19, with a preseason test in Bahrain scheduled for the next week. Hamilton is scheduled to make his team debut at the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on the weekend of March 14 to 16.

Louis Vuitton expands into F1 as Australian GP title sponsor

Louis Vuitton will be title sponsor of Formula One's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne in March, the sport announced on Thursday.
Motoring
1 day ago

McLaren’s Brown anticipates intense four-way title fight in 2025

McLaren CEO Zak Brown expects Formula One to deliver a four-way championship battle this season and would also not be surprised if a rival team ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Lewis Hamilton crashes 2023 Ferrari during testing at Barcelona track

Lewis Hamilton crashed on the second day of testing a 2023 Ferrari Formula One car at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya on Wednesday.
Motoring
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. FIRST DRIVE | MG returns to Mzansi with keenly priced HS and ZS models First Drives
  2. LONG-TERM UPDATE 7 | Recapping six months with our Ford Territory 1.8 Titanium Reviews
  3. Interest rate cut is good news for car buyers, says Naamsa news
  4. Carmakers in the firing line of Trump's tariff threats against Mexico, Canada news
  5. Ford to return to top-level endurance racing in 2027 Motorsport

Latest Videos

Eskom media briefing on loadshedding
CIC Julius Malema Addresses EFF Plenum 2025