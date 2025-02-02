Motorsport

South Africa's Van der Linde brothers victorious at Bathurst 12 Hour

02 February 2025 - 19:54 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Kelvin van der Linde (left), Augusto Farfus (centre) and Sheldon van der Linde celebrate on the podium after winning the Bathurst 12 Hour.
Kelvin van der Linde (left), Augusto Farfus (centre) and Sheldon van der Linde celebrate on the podium after winning the Bathurst 12 Hour.
Image: IGTC

BMW claimed full Intercontinental GT Challenge (IGTC) points in the 2025 season opener at the Bathurst 12 Hour.

Augusto Farfus, Kelvin van der Linde and Sheldon van der Linde won the race, finishing 10 seconds ahead of teammates Raffaele Marciello, Valentino Rossi and Charles Weerts.

Kenny Habul, Jules Gounon and Luca Stolz extended their podium streak at Mount Panorama to four races, finishing one second behind in third place for 75 Express.

This marks BMW’s first GT3-era victory at Bathurst, despite previous pole positions.

WRT also ended a winless streak at the event dating back to 2018, while South Africa's Van der Linde brothers became the first siblings to share a winning car at Bathurst since David and Geoff Brabham in 1997.

Craft-Bamboo’s Mercedes-AMG led from pole before Arise Racing’s Ferrari, driven by Chaz Mostert, took control early on. The race saw multiple Safety Car periods, with Absolute Racing’s Porsche and WRT’s BMWs emerging as front-runners. As the final quarter approached, the BMWs solidified their lead while challengers, including Craft-Bamboo’s Mercedes-AMG, Arise’s Ferrari and Absolute’s Porsche, remained within reach.

Late fuel stops affected several teams, with Arise falling back and Craft-Bamboo dropping out of podium contention. Marciello secured second place for WRT’s #46 BMW after passing Gounon in the final minutes.

Habul completed his drive time before handing over to Stolz and Gounon, keeping 75 Express in contention. Mostert briefly led in the final hour before making a late fuel stop, finishing fourth.

Craft-Bamboo’s Mercedes-AMG and Absolute’s Porsche completed the top six. Heart of Racing by SPS won the Bronze class in seventh overall. Arise Racing’s second Ferrari placed eighth on IGTC points, while The Bend Motorsport Park’s Porsche finished 10th overall.

GruppeM’s Mercedes-AMG and Jamec/MPC’s Audi were among the notable retirements.

The IGTC season continues with the ADAC Ravenol 24h Nürburgring on June 19-22, followed by the CrowdStrike 24 Hours of Spa one week later.

READ MORE:

FIA right to drop Herbert as steward, says Horner

Formula One's governing body was right to drop Johnny Herbert as a steward because of the former racer's media work, according to Red Bull boss ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Ford to return to top-level endurance racing in 2027

Ford has confirmed its return to top-tier prototype sports car racing in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) in 2027, aiming to compete in the ...
Motoring
3 days ago

SA's Kelvin van der Linde to pair up with Valentino Rossi for Le Mans

The SA star and MotoGP legend will share a BMW M4 in the World Endurance Championship
Motoring
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South Africa has a new favourite car as January sales grow news
  2. Tesla loses market share in Sweden, Norway as Musk looms large news
  3. DSFK K01S bakkie and C35 panel van launched in SA New Models
  4. Ford Performance unveils two exciting new V8 crate engines news
  5. Stellantis shakes up management, structure as CEO search continues news

Latest Videos

EFF media briefing
Couple appear in court on child porn and money laundering charges