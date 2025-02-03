Motorsport

Team Penske’s Tim Cindric shifts to reduced role

03 February 2025 - 08:33 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Tim Cindric has stepped down from his day-to-day role as leader of Team Penske, but will remain the president of the organisation's IndyCar Series programme.
Tim Cindric has stepped down from his day-to-day role as leader of Team Penske, but will remain the president of the organisation's IndyCar Series programme.
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Tim Cindric has stepped down from his day-to-day role as leader of Team Penske, but will remain the president of the organisation's IndyCar Series programme.

Cindric, 56, joined Penske in 1999 and watched one of its drivers win the Indianapolis 500 on 10 occasions, including Josef Newgarden in 2023 and 2024.

"I have lived my dream job for the past 25 years as the overall leader of the Penske Racing organisation," Cindric said in a news release.

"I've had the opportunity to work with some of the best people in the business while achieving many milestones together.

"I've decided I need to make a change that provides me with the flexibility I need at this stage of my career. I appreciate the understanding Roger (Penske, team owner) has provided throughout our conversations and I'm confident this team will continue to succeed as we have a proven leadership team in all areas."

Team Penske said Michael Nelson will retain his role as president of the NASCAR programme and vice president of operations. Jonathan Diuguid will continue to serve as managing director of Porsche Penske Motorsport.

Cindric's son, Austin, is a NASCAR Cup Series driver for Team Penske. He won the 2022 Daytona 500.

10 storylines to follow for the 2025 Nascar Cup Series

The 2025 Nascar Cup Series season has a plethora of storylines to follow before cars hit the track.
Motoring
3 days ago

Nascar to consider playoff format changes for 2026

As NASCAR teams prepare to kick off the new season, changes to the Cup Series playoff format could be on the horizon.
Motoring
6 days ago

Red Bull makes Nascar comeback with Shane van Gisbergen

Red Bull is known for its involvement in Formula 1 and other motorsports endeavours around the world, but the energy drink company is making a return ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. South Africa has a new favourite car as January sales grow news
  2. Tesla loses market share in Sweden, Norway as Musk looms large news
  3. DSFK K01S bakkie and C35 panel van launched in SA New Models
  4. Ford Performance unveils two exciting new V8 crate engines news
  5. Stellantis shakes up management, structure as CEO search continues news

Latest Videos

EFF media briefing
Couple appear in court on child porn and money laundering charges