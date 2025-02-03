Tim Cindric has stepped down from his day-to-day role as leader of Team Penske, but will remain the president of the organisation's IndyCar Series programme.
Cindric, 56, joined Penske in 1999 and watched one of its drivers win the Indianapolis 500 on 10 occasions, including Josef Newgarden in 2023 and 2024.
"I have lived my dream job for the past 25 years as the overall leader of the Penske Racing organisation," Cindric said in a news release.
"I've had the opportunity to work with some of the best people in the business while achieving many milestones together.
"I've decided I need to make a change that provides me with the flexibility I need at this stage of my career. I appreciate the understanding Roger (Penske, team owner) has provided throughout our conversations and I'm confident this team will continue to succeed as we have a proven leadership team in all areas."
Team Penske said Michael Nelson will retain his role as president of the NASCAR programme and vice president of operations. Jonathan Diuguid will continue to serve as managing director of Porsche Penske Motorsport.
Cindric's son, Austin, is a NASCAR Cup Series driver for Team Penske. He won the 2022 Daytona 500.
Team Penske’s Tim Cindric shifts to reduced role
Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images
