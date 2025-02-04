Motorsport

Las Vegas F1 GP moves to earlier start time to attract US fans

04 February 2025
Formula One's Las Vegas Grand Prix, a Saturday night floodlit spectacular in November, will start two hours earlier than previously in a shift likely to boost the US television audience.
Image: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

The governing FIA announced on Monday that qualifying on November 21 and the race start on November 22 will be at 8pml instead of 10pm. The grand prix was added to the calendar in 2023.

The timings should be more friendly for viewers in other parts of the US, particularly on the east coast, though European fans will have to set their alarm clocks for a race at 4am UK time.

"The adjustment is based on feedback, insights and experience from the first two races, expanding opportunities for fans to explore the destination and continuing to engage with more fans across the US," local organisers said.

