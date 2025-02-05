Motorsport

Jorge Martin fractures hand and foot in pre-season crash at Sepang

05 February 2025 - 10:23 By Reuters
Martin, who made the switch from Pramac Racing to Aprilia after winning the 2024 MotoGP championship, lost control of his bike on turn two where a highside launched the 27-year-old into the air before he landed hard on the tarmac.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin fractured his hand and his foot which will require surgeries after a nasty crash in preseason testing in Sepang, Malaysia, on Wednesday, casting doubts on his title defence this season.

The Spaniard also hit the track face first as his helmet shattered and the session was briefly red-flagged. He was taken to the medical centre by ambulance before being moved to hospital for further checks.

“Jorge Martin has been diagnosed with a right hand fracture and fractures in his left foot. He has undergone a CT scan and MRI, both of which were negative for any injuries,” MotoGP said.

“He will stay in hospital overnight and tomorrow [Thursday] he will fly back to Europe to undergo surgery on his right hand and left foot.”

Martin won the 2024 title in the final race of the season, denying Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati a third straight championship.

Testing in Malaysia will run until Friday before they move to Thailand for further tests the next week.

Martin has three weeks to recover before the first Grand Prix of the season at Thailand's Chang International Circuit from February 28.

Earlier, Trackhouse Racing's Raul Fernandez was also forced to withdraw from the three-day test after suffering a hand and foot fracture. Trackhouse Racing also use Aprilia bikes. 

