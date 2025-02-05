Motorsport

Moët & Chandon puts French fizz back on F1 podium

The brand previously partnered Formula One from 1966 to 2000

05 February 2025 - 14:31 By Reuters
Moët & Chandon has replaced Ferrari Trento, the Italian winemaker, as the official toast of Formula One.
Image: Thomas Niedermueller/Getty Images for ZFF

Moët & Chandon was confirmed as Formula One's official champagne provider on Wednesday, with French fizz returning to the podium after four years of drivers celebrating by spraying Italian sparkling wine.

The brand, which previously partnered Formula One from 1966 to 2000, will also become title sponsor of the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps in July.

French luxury giant LVMH has a 10-year sponsorship deal, announced last October, with Liberty Media-owned Formula One, which covers the Louis Vuitton, Moët Hennessy and TAG Heuer brands.

Tag Heuer has replaced Rolex as official timekeeper while Louis Vuitton is a partner of the sport and title sponsor of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne in March.

Formula One is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the championship this year.

Moët & Chandon has replaced Ferrari Trento, the Italian winemaker which was the “official toast of Formula One” since 2021.

Louis Vuitton expands into F1 as Australian GP title sponsor

Louis Vuitton will be title sponsor of Formula One's season-opening Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne in March, the sport announced on Thursday.
Motoring
6 days ago

Motorsport's champagne tradition started at Le Mans in 1966 when Swiss driver Jo Siffert accidentally sprayed spectators after the cork shot out of a bottle that had been warmed by the sunshine.

American winner Dan Gurney recreated the moment a year later and deliberately shook the bottle.

In Formula One, a bottle of Moët was awarded to race winner Juan Manuel Fangio after the 1950 French Grand Prix held at Reims, a circuit near one of the centres of the champagne region.

Triple world champion Jackie Stewart first sprayed champagne on the F1 podium, again by accident, after the Briton won the 1969 French Grand Prix at Clermont-Ferrand.

“Nobody told me the bottle had been left lying in the sun and so, as I released the cork, the champagne foamed out,” he wrote years later.

“I thought it would be a shame to waste any, so I pressed my thumb over the top but this only increased the pressure and produced a powerful jet of champagne.

“Everyone was enjoying the spectacle and so, thinking I might as well have some fun, I started spinning about, spraying the champagne in all directions ... and so an F1 tradition was born.”

Rose water is used for podium celebrations at races held in the Middle East.

MORE:

Sauber sets up UK base to bolster Audi F1 plans

Swiss-based Sauber are setting up an engineering base in England as they prepare to become the Audi factory Formula One team in 2026.
Motoring
11 hours ago

WATCH | Aston Martin reveals race-ready Valkyrie hypercar

Set to compete in the 2025 FIA World Endurance Championship and IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, it will make its official race debut at the ...
Motoring
8 hours ago

Las Vegas F1 GP moves to earlier start time to attract US fans

Formula One's Las Vegas Grand Prix, a Saturday night floodlit spectacular in November, will start two hours earlier than previously in a shift likely ...
Motoring
1 day ago
