Britain has a thriving motorsport industry employing about 25,000 people, mainly concentrated in central England within easy reach of Silverstone circuit, which hosted the first world championship grand prix in 1950.
"By creating this new facility, Sauber Motorsport aims to strengthen its presence in 'Motorsport Valley' and establish a platform to collaborate with top experts and attract local engineering talent for the Audi F1 Project," said Sauber.
"The initiative is a key component of the Audi F1 Project’s long-term strategy to enhance and expand its technical capabilities."
Audi are building their own power unit in Neuburg in Bavaria, with the engine rules changing for 2026 in what could be a major reset of the pecking order.
Binotto said Hinwil will remain the centre of engineering operations.
The Volkswagen-owned luxury brand announced in November that Qatar's sovereign wealth fund was acquiring a significant minority stake in the team.
Sauber finished last in the 2024 constructors' standings with only four points from a record 24 races. The team have an all-new lineup this season with Brazilian rookie Gabriel Bortoleto joining experienced German Nico Hulkenberg.
Sauber sets up UK base to bolster Audi F1 plans
Swiss-based Sauber are setting up an engineering base in England as they prepare to become the Audi factory Formula One team in 2026.
Sauber said Bicester, Milton Keynes and Silverstone were potential locations and they aimed to have the technical centre operational by summer.
Only three of the 10 teams are based outside Britain and Sauber have struggled to entice top technical staff to relocate to their Swiss headquarters at Hinwil from rivals in England's "Motorsport Valley".
However, Former Red Bull sporting director Jonathan Wheatley is joining as principal on April 1.
"Expanding into the UK allows us to remain close to one of the world’s most dynamic motorsport ecosystems," said Sauber Motorsport's chief operating and technical officer Mattia Binotto.
"Our vision is to create a strong, collaborative network across Hinwil and the UK, driving innovation and performance."
