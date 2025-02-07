Volkswagen Motorsport taking Polo Cup to Germany in 2026

Volkswagen Motorsport is partnering with Maraco Management to revive motorsport in Germany with the Polo Cup Series, set to launch in 2026.
"Partnering with Maraco Management to introduce the Polo Cup Series in Germany is an exciting milestone for Volkswagen Motorsport," said Volkswagen Motorsport head Mike Rowe.
"The partnership reflects our commitment to nurturing emerging talent, advancing motorsport technology and expanding our footprint globally. We are eager to provide drivers with the tools, training and support they need to succeed on the track and in their careers, as we continue to build on Volkswagen’s rich motorsport heritage."
The series will feature the Polo GTI Cup, powered by a 2.0l four-cylinder turbocharged engine producing 220kW, paired with a six-speed sequential gearbox. The cars will be built at Volkswagen’s Kariega plant in SA and supplied by Volkswagen Motorsport SA.
"The partnership highlights the strength of international collaboration in motorsport, bringing together diverse expertise, innovation and a shared passion for racing," said Maraco Management's Thorsten Williams.
"It showcases how working across borders can create powerful synergies and drive progress in the sport, setting the stage for groundbreaking achievements and a truly global impact," said Williams.
As part of the partnership, a driver exchange programme is being developed between Volkswagen Motorsport SA and Maraco Management to support young drivers.
Volkswagen Motorsport SA said it will provide technical assistance, while Maraco Management will handle driver coaching, media training, data coaching and mental training.
"The partnership marks an important step in strengthening Volkswagen Motorsport’s presence in global motorsport. The Polo Cup Series in 2026 will be a key development for both brands and for the future of motorsport," Rowe said.
