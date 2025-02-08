Motorsport

Martin undergoes surgery, Aprilia reject Michelin explanation for crash

08 February 2025 - 11:13 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Martin fractured his hand and his foot on Wednesday in a nasty highside crash in Sepang, Malaysia, where he also hit the tarmac face first and shattered his helmet visor.
Martin fractured his hand and his foot on Wednesday in a nasty highside crash in Sepang, Malaysia, where he also hit the tarmac face first and shattered his helmet visor.
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin had successful surgery on his right hand after a crash in preseason testing earlier this week while the Spaniard did not need surgery on his left foot, his team Aprilia Racing said on Friday.

Martin fractured his hand and foot on Wednesday in a nasty highside crash in Sepang, Malaysia, where he also hit the tarmac face first and shattered his helmet visor. However, MRI and CAT scans showed no other injuries.

The 27-year-old returned to Europe and underwent surgery on his hand in Barcelona.

“Jorge Martin has undergone surgery for a displaced fracture of the head of the right fifth metacarpal, with reduction and percutaneous fixation using an intramedullary screw,” Dr Xavier Mir said in a statement from Aprilia.

“The functional recovery will start in a short time period, according to the clinical status.”

Aprilia did not say if Martin would be fit for the test in Thailand next week or the season-opening Grand Prix at Thailand's Chang International Circuit from February 28.

Michelin boss Piero Taramasso had said the internal tyre temperature on Martin's bike was 15°C lower than the optimal temperature which led to a loss of grip and Martin crashing.

However, Aprilia CEO Massimo Rivola said he did not agree with the tyre supplier's analysis.

“I'm glad that Jorge's operation went well and now we hope for a speedy recovery. His health is the priority,” Rivola said.

“Regarding the crash, I would like to make it clear that our data in no way confirm the statements made by Piero Taramasso.

“I believe that the riders' safety should be the priority and I have already suggested to him to set a meeting with all the teams to deal constructively with what is clearly a critical situation, as evidenced by the number of injuries.”

Apart from Martin, Trackhouse Racing's Raul Fernandez was also forced to withdraw from the three-day test after suffering a hand and foot fracture.

VR46 rider Fabio Di Giannantonio also fractured his collarbone but the Italian was at fault as he tried to do a wheelie.

READ MORE

Jorge Martin fractures hand and foot in pre-season crash at Sepang

Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin fractured his hand and his foot which will require surgeries after a nasty crash in preseason testing in ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Moët & Chandon puts French fizz back on F1 podium

The brand, which previously partnered Formula One from 1966 to 2000, will also become title sponsor of the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps in ...
Motoring
3 days ago

Life after Sauber: Zhou Guanyu named Ferrari F1 reserve driver

Ferrari appointed Zhou Guanyu as a Formula One reserve driver on Wednesday after the Chinese lost his race seat with Swiss-based Sauber.
Motoring
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Martin undergoes surgery, Aprilia reject Michelin explanation for crash Motorsport
  2. New Isuzu MU-X will come to South Africa in 2025 New Models
  3. All the cars being discontinued from the SA market in 2025 Features
  4. Porsche shares drop as new model costs threaten 2025 margins news
  5. Tesla’s China-made EV sales drop 11.5% year-on-year in January news

Latest Videos

'We don't want to move elsewhere' Afriforum and Solidariteit brief media
'We don't want to move elsewhere' Afriforum and Solidariteit brief media