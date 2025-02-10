Motorsport

WATCH | New F1 movie trailer is a 30-second thrill ride

The film stars Brad Pitt as a former driver making a comeback to Formula 1

10 February 2025 - 17:16 By Motoring Staff
A new trailer for the upcoming Formula 1 movie has been released on YouTube.

The 30-second teaser offers a glimpse of the high-speed action ahead of the film’s theatrical release on June 25.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Lewis Hamilton, Brad Pitt and others, the film stars Pitt as a former driver making a comeback to Formula 1.

He teams up with Damson Idris at APXGP, a fictional team competing against real-world F1 giants. Shot during actual Grand Prix weekends, the film also features Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, Kim Bodnia and Javier Bardem.

