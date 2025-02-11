Motorsport

Atlassian becomes title sponsor of Williams F1 team

11 February 2025 - 14:54 By Reuters
The team have a new driver line-up this season with Spaniard Carlos Sainz (right) joining from Ferrari with Thai regular Alex Albon.
Image: WilliamsF1

The Williams Formula One team announced a long-term title sponsorship with Australian technology company Atlassian on Tuesday to help their fight to rise back up the grid.

The former champions, winners of 114 races and nine constructors' titles but ninth of the 10 teams last year, will be known as Atlassian Williams Racing when the season starts in Australia on March 16.

Williams said the partnership deal was the biggest in the team's 48-year history, without giving financial details.

The team have a new driver line-up this season with Spaniard Carlos Sainz joining from Ferrari to partner Thai regular Alex Albon.

Atlassian's branding will feature prominently on a special one-off livery presented at a Silverstone launch on Friday before a 10-team F1 event in London next Tuesday.

“Attracting a title partnership of this size and significance is a momentous day in our team's illustrious history and a major milestone in our comeback transformation,” said team boss James Vowles.

“We are putting in place all the right ingredients to get this team back to the front of the grid and in Atlassian we have a partner that through its technology and tools will help unleash our full potential.”

