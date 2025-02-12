Motorsport

Doug Boles named new president of IndyCar

12 February 2025 - 09:41 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Doug Boles has served as the president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 2013, a position he will retain.
Doug Boles has served as the president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 2013, a position he will retain.
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Team Penske named Doug Boles as the new IndyCar president on Tuesday, replacing Jay Frye.

Boles has served as the president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 2013, a position he will retain.

“Doug is the ideal choice to lead IndyCar and IMS as we enter a new era of opportunity and visibility,” Penske Entertainment president and CEO Mark Miles said. “He's an exceptional leader and motivator appreciated by our fans and respected by our owners, drivers, partners and additional key stakeholders.”

Boles' tenure as IMS president included the sell-out of the 100th Indianapolis 500 in 2016, the first full-capacity crowd in the event's storied history.

“Racing is in my DNA and no form of racing resonates more personally and strongly with me than the NTT IndyCar Series,” Boles said. “I'm honoured to lead the amazing team at IndyCar and I believe the future is bigger and brighter than ever for our sport and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. I'm grateful to Mark Miles for this opportunity and fans can rest assured the hard work is already under way and 2025 will be a fantastic season.”

Frye departs after a decade in the president's chair.

“It has been an absolute honour and privilege to be the president of IndyCar and work with the dedicated and talented men and women at IndyCar and in the IndyCar paddock,” Frye said. “The growth and success the series has had over the past 10 years would not be possible without the commitment and collaboration of the owners, drivers and teams.”

Penske also promoted Mark Sibla to senior vice-president, IndyCar competition and operations; Kyle Novak to IndyCar vice-president of officiating and race control; and Louis Kissinger to general manager of IMS operations.

The 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season begins on March 2 with the Firestone Grand Prix in St Petersburg, Florida. 

MORE:

Atlassian becomes title sponsor of Williams F1 team

The Williams Formula One team announced a long-term title sponsorship with Australian technology company Atlassian on Tuesday to help their fight to ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Five Daytona 500 storylines to watch this weekend

The stars of the NASCAR Cup Series will again descend on the birthplace of Nascar for the 67th annual Daytona 500 on Sunday.
Motoring
1 day ago

Martin undergoes surgery, Aprilia reject Michelin explanation for crash

Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin had successful surgery on his right hand after a crash in preseason testing earlier this week while the ...
Motoring
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tag Heuer becomes Monaco Grand Prix's first title sponsor Motorsport
  2. REVIEW | Mahindra XUV 3XO is a nifty package, but not without drawbacks Reviews
  3. How Claudius Steinhoff aims to grow Mercedes SA's share Features
  4. DR Congo asks F1 to halt talks on Rwanda Grand Prix Motorsport
  5. No tracker, no payout: why understanding your car's insurance policy ... news

Latest Videos

National Assembly debates President Cyril Ramaphosa's SONA: Day 2
Malema: 'We won't be bullied, but what's the action against Trump?' – SONA ...