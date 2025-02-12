Team Penske named Doug Boles as the new IndyCar president on Tuesday, replacing Jay Frye.
Boles has served as the president of Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 2013, a position he will retain.
“Doug is the ideal choice to lead IndyCar and IMS as we enter a new era of opportunity and visibility,” Penske Entertainment president and CEO Mark Miles said. “He's an exceptional leader and motivator appreciated by our fans and respected by our owners, drivers, partners and additional key stakeholders.”
Boles' tenure as IMS president included the sell-out of the 100th Indianapolis 500 in 2016, the first full-capacity crowd in the event's storied history.
“Racing is in my DNA and no form of racing resonates more personally and strongly with me than the NTT IndyCar Series,” Boles said. “I'm honoured to lead the amazing team at IndyCar and I believe the future is bigger and brighter than ever for our sport and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. I'm grateful to Mark Miles for this opportunity and fans can rest assured the hard work is already under way and 2025 will be a fantastic season.”
Frye departs after a decade in the president's chair.
“It has been an absolute honour and privilege to be the president of IndyCar and work with the dedicated and talented men and women at IndyCar and in the IndyCar paddock,” Frye said. “The growth and success the series has had over the past 10 years would not be possible without the commitment and collaboration of the owners, drivers and teams.”
Penske also promoted Mark Sibla to senior vice-president, IndyCar competition and operations; Kyle Novak to IndyCar vice-president of officiating and race control; and Louis Kissinger to general manager of IMS operations.
The 2025 NTT IndyCar Series season begins on March 2 with the Firestone Grand Prix in St Petersburg, Florida.
Doug Boles named new president of IndyCar
Image: Chris Graythen/Getty Images
