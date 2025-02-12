DR Congo asks F1 to halt talks on Rwanda Grand Prix

Rwanda has been accused by the DRC, the UN and some Western countries of supporting the M23 rebels with troops and weapons. Rwanda insists it has taken mostly defensive positions to protect its borders and citizens.
Formula One said it was monitoring developments.
“We have received requests from multiple locations around the world that want to host a future Formula One race,” said a spokesperson. “We assess any potential request in detail and any future decisions would be based on the full information and what is in the best interests of our sport and our values.”
Rwandan President Paul Kagame announced in December, before Formula One's governing body held a prize giving gala in Kigali, that his country wanted a race.
Formula One last raced in Africa at Kyalami, north of Johannesburg, in 1993 and returning to the continent has become a priority.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has also been involved in efforts behind the scenes with Rwanda and South Africa.
Wagner said she would “wholeheartedly support” a South African bid.
“South African soldiers on peacekeeping duties in my country have been killed by the regime you seek to do business with,” she said. “For the sake of those who have given their lives in the name of peace, make the right choice and at least make their sacrifice worth something.”
South African troops are in the DRC as part of UN and Southern African missions. Fourteen died in fighting with rebels up to the end of January.
