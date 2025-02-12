Motorsport

DR Congo asks F1 to halt talks on Rwanda Grand Prix

12 February 2025 - 16:44 By Reuters
Formula One says it is monitoring developments in the eastern DRC.
Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has urged Formula One to end talks with Rwanda about hosting a race, saying the Liberty Media-owned sport risks having its brand “smeared by a bloodstained association”.

Fighting between the DRC army and Rwandan-backed M23 rebels in eastern DRC has killed thousands since early 2022 and displaced more than a million people.

Foreign minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, who has called on soccer clubs Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Paris St Germain to end sponsorship agreements with Rwanda, wrote to Formula One on Tuesday.

In the letter to London-based Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali she expressed “deep concern” about the sport's dialogue with Rwanda.

“While I applaud Formula One's desire to host a grand prix in Africa, I question whether Rwanda would be a choice that best represents our continent and urge you to end negotiations and rule Rwanda out as a potential host,” wrote the minister.

“Does Formula One really want its brand smeared by a bloodstained association with Rwanda? Is this really the best country to represent Africa in global motorsport?”

Rwanda has been accused by the DRC, the UN and some Western countries of supporting the M23 rebels with troops and weapons. Rwanda insists it has taken mostly defensive positions to protect its borders and citizens.

Formula One said it was monitoring developments.

“We have received requests from multiple locations around the world that want to host a future Formula One race,” said a spokesperson. “We assess any potential request in detail and any future decisions would be based on the full information and what is in the best interests of our sport and our values.”

Rwandan President Paul Kagame announced in December, before Formula One's governing body held a prize giving gala in Kigali, that his country wanted a race.

Formula One last raced in Africa at Kyalami, north of Johannesburg, in 1993 and returning to the continent has become a priority.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has also been involved in efforts behind the scenes with Rwanda and South Africa.

Wagner said she would “wholeheartedly support” a South African bid.

“South African soldiers on peacekeeping duties in my country have been killed by the regime you seek to do business with,” she said. “For the sake of those who have given their lives in the name of peace, make the right choice and at least make their sacrifice worth something.”

South African troops are in the DRC as part of UN and Southern African missions. Fourteen died in fighting with rebels up to the end of January.

