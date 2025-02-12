Two months after leaving Red Bull following a disappointing 2024 campaign, Sergio Perez is working toward a return to Formula 1 with Cadillac, according to Spanish media outlet Marca.
It reported Perez, 35, a six-time Grand Prix winner, has been in talks with Cadillac to join the team in 2026 on a full-time basis.
Cadillac recently agreed to a deal with General Motors for their entry into F1. Unable to produce its own engines until 2028, Cadillac is said to be in talks with Ferrari to buy a customer engine.
According to Marca, Cadillac - which will be the 11th team to join the grid - has made hiring a veteran driver a "priority".
In 2024, Perez finished 224 points behind teammate and champion Max Verstappen, which prevented the duo from winning the Constructors' Championship. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri won the title for McLaren.
Perez, who competed from 2011-2024 with McLaren, Racing Point and Red Bull, has not won on the F1 circuit in nearly two years. Verstappen has bested Perez the past four seasons and won four world championship titles. Red Bull replaced Perez with Liam Lawson for the 2025 season.
Report says Sergio Perez may be close to F1 return after Red Bull exit
Image: Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images
Two months after leaving Red Bull following a disappointing 2024 campaign, Sergio Perez is working toward a return to Formula 1 with Cadillac, according to Spanish media outlet Marca.
It reported Perez, 35, a six-time Grand Prix winner, has been in talks with Cadillac to join the team in 2026 on a full-time basis.
Cadillac recently agreed to a deal with General Motors for their entry into F1. Unable to produce its own engines until 2028, Cadillac is said to be in talks with Ferrari to buy a customer engine.
According to Marca, Cadillac - which will be the 11th team to join the grid - has made hiring a veteran driver a "priority".
In 2024, Perez finished 224 points behind teammate and champion Max Verstappen, which prevented the duo from winning the Constructors' Championship. Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri won the title for McLaren.
Perez, who competed from 2011-2024 with McLaren, Racing Point and Red Bull, has not won on the F1 circuit in nearly two years. Verstappen has bested Perez the past four seasons and won four world championship titles. Red Bull replaced Perez with Liam Lawson for the 2025 season.
Atlassian becomes title sponsor of Williams F1 team
Lottery operator Allwyn joins F1 as official partner
WATCH | New F1 movie trailer is a 30-second thrill ride
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos