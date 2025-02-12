Motorsport

Tag Heuer becomes Monaco Grand Prix's first title sponsor

12 February 2025 - 16:44 By Reuters
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Monaco Grand Prix has, since the start of the championship in 1950, had no title sponsor but this year will be officially branded the Formula One Tag Heuer Grand Prix de Monaco.
The Monaco Grand Prix has, since the start of the championship in 1950, had no title sponsor but this year will be officially branded the Formula One Tag Heuer Grand Prix de Monaco.
Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Formula One's showcase Monaco Grand Prix will have a title sponsor, Tag Heuer, for the first time in nearly 100 years as a result of the sport's new partnership with French luxury giant LVMH.

The watch brand, which has replaced Rolex as Formula One's official timekeeper, has been a partner of the Automobile Club de Monaco since 2011.

The Monaco Grand Prix has, since the start of the championship in 1950, had no title sponsor but this year will be officially branded the Formula One Tag Heuer Grand Prix de Monaco.

The first edition of the race in the Mediterranean principality was held in 1929, before the days of title sponsorship.

LVMH is starting a 10-year deal with Formula One while the Monaco Grand Prix's contract runs to 2031.

READ MORE:

DR Congo asks F1 to halt talks on Rwanda Grand Prix

The Democratic Republic of the Congo has urged Formula One to end talks with Rwanda about hosting a race, saying the Liberty Media-owned sport risks ...
Motoring
5 hours ago

Report says Sergio Perez may be close to F1 return after Red Bull exit

Two months after leaving Red Bull following a disappointing 2024 campaign, Sergio Perez is working toward a return to Formula 1 with Cadillac, ...
Motoring
13 hours ago

Atlassian becomes title sponsor of Williams F1 team

The Williams Formula One team announced a long-term title sponsorship with Australian technology company Atlassian on Tuesday to help their fight to ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Lottery operator Allwyn joins F1 as official partner

Global lottery operator Allwyn, a flagship of Czech billionaire Karel Komarek's KKCG investment group, and Formula One announced a multi-year ...
Motoring
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Tag Heuer becomes Monaco Grand Prix's first title sponsor Motorsport
  2. REVIEW | Mahindra XUV 3XO is a nifty package, but not without drawbacks Reviews
  3. How Claudius Steinhoff aims to grow Mercedes SA's share Features
  4. DR Congo asks F1 to halt talks on Rwanda Grand Prix Motorsport
  5. No tracker, no payout: why understanding your car's insurance policy ... news

Latest Videos

National Assembly debates President Cyril Ramaphosa's SONA: Day 2
Malema: 'We won't be bullied, but what's the action against Trump?' – SONA ...