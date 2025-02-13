Motorsport

Goodwood Revival to showcase classic Alfa Romeo icons

13 February 2025 - 11:16 By Motoring Staff
The celebration will also mark Alfa Romeo’s dominant presence in motorsport, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the marque’s 1975 World Sportscar Championship triumph.
Image: Supplied

This year’s Goodwood Revival will bring together an impressive collection of Alfa Romeo’s most iconic racing cars to celebrate the centenary of the Italian marque’s victory in the inaugural Manufacturers' World Championship.

Running throughout the weekend, the demonstration will showcase grand prix cars, sports cars, touring cars, and prototypes that cemented Alfa Romeo’s legacy in motorsport. Among them will be machines that competed in legendary races such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, Mille Miglia and Targa Florio.

Visitors can expect to see historic models including the first Formula 1 Championship-winning car, the 158 "Alfetta", alongside the Tipo 308C, TZ2 and Tipo 33 prototypes.

Spanning 50 years of racing history from 1925 to 1975, each car represents a chapter of bold innovation and mechanical artistry.

Image: Supplied

The celebration will also mark Alfa Romeo’s dominant presence in motorsport, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the marque’s 1975 World Sportscar Championship triumph. The Revival will pay tribute to the legendary drivers who piloted these machines, including:

  • four-time grand prix winner Antonio Ascari;
  • five-time World Champion Juan Manuel Fangio;
  • the first World Drivers’ Champion Giuseppe Farina; and
  • Alfa Romeo’s pre-war icon Tazio Nuvolari.

Earlier in the year, the Festival of Speed will also acknowledge the centenary of the Manufacturers' World Championship. The Prologue class, part of the F1 75 celebrations, will feature Alfa Romeo models that predate the World Championship era.

The Alfa Romeo tribute at the Goodwood Revival joins the previously announced VW Type 2 Split Screen track-opening parade.

The Goodwood Revival takes place from September 12 to 14 at the Goodwood Circuit near Chichester, UK.

