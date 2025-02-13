"I was so surprised when I got the call and was immediately overjoyed with appreciation and awe. I have some of my best memories at IMS. It's truly an honor to be selected to be a part of the Hall of Fame."
Castroneves, dubbed "Spiderman" for his fence-climbing celebrations after wins, ended his full-time racing career after the 2024 season. He racked up 31 wins, 50 poles and 142 top-five finishes in the IndyCar Series.
"Helio's legacy at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway speaks for itself," said IMS Museum President Joe Hale.
"It's only right that he's being inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame as a first ballot choice. His tenacity, confidence and love for the '500' helped lead to a unanimous decision beyond his on-track accomplishments."
Castroneves serves in an ownership role with Meyer Shank Racing.
Helio Castroneves inducted into IMS Hall of Fame
Image: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves will be inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame on May 22.
The sole member of the induction Class of 2025 announced on Wednesday, Castroneves was selected by a national panel of more than 150 journalists, participants and historians in his first appearance on the ballot.
The 49-year-old Brazilian driver won the Indy 500 in 2001, 2002, 2009 and 2021 and will be chasing his record fifth win at the Brickyard on May 25.
"I am so incredibly thankful to be inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame," Castroneves said.
Image: Tom Pennington/Getty Images for Texas Motor Speedway
"I was so surprised when I got the call and was immediately overjoyed with appreciation and awe. I have some of my best memories at IMS. It's truly an honor to be selected to be a part of the Hall of Fame."
Castroneves, dubbed "Spiderman" for his fence-climbing celebrations after wins, ended his full-time racing career after the 2024 season. He racked up 31 wins, 50 poles and 142 top-five finishes in the IndyCar Series.
"Helio's legacy at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway speaks for itself," said IMS Museum President Joe Hale.
"It's only right that he's being inducted into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame as a first ballot choice. His tenacity, confidence and love for the '500' helped lead to a unanimous decision beyond his on-track accomplishments."
Castroneves serves in an ownership role with Meyer Shank Racing.
Chase Briscoe earns Toyota’s first Daytona 500 pole
Tag Heuer becomes Monaco Grand Prix's first title sponsor
DR Congo asks F1 to halt talks on Rwanda Grand Prix
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos