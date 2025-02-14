“I don't think we should be so monetised in every aspect of what we do. It's a pure adrenaline sport as well. I don't think us walking around with the mics [microphones] all the time is ... whatever.”
Albon says drivers should not be 'monetised' in swearing row
Williams driver Alex Albon spoke out on Friday against Formula One rule changes for this year that could see drivers fined heavily, handed points deductions and race bans for swearing.
The governing FIA published amendments to the sporting code in January to set out stiff sanctions for drivers who break the rules concerning conduct.
A first offence now triggers a €40,000 (R769,334) fine, rising to €80,000 (R1.5m) for the second and €120,000 (R2.3m) with a one-month suspension and deduction of championship points for a third breach.
Albon, a driver with no disciplinary history of swearing, told reporters at the launch of his team's 2025 car at a chilly Silverstone circuit the measures were a hot topic among drivers.
“There's been discussions about it. We're still ongoing about how we want to set out what we say about it. It is a delicate matter — and do we think it's right? Of course not.
Lando Norris says he won't hold back in Max Verstappen battle
“I don't think we should be so monetised in every aspect of what we do. It's a pure adrenaline sport as well. I don't think us walking around with the mics [microphones] all the time is ... whatever.”
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem has cracked down on swearing, with four-time world champion Max Verstappen punished for his language in a press conference at the Singapore Grand Prix in September.
Formula One drivers responded in November by asking Ben Sulayem to treat them as adults and mind his own language. They also sought an explanation for where the money was spent.
Ben Sulayem told Reuters in December the drivers should mind their own business.
Albon has been joined at Williams this season by Spaniard Carlos Sainz, an experienced race winner who has moved from title contenders Ferrari to the team that finished ninth of 10 last season.
The Thai driver said he hoped their combined experience would be an advantage, particularly early in the season when the new cohort of rookies are still adjusting to their new surroundings and cars are in the early stages of development.
“There's definitely an opportunity to capitalise early,” he said. “I'm hoping we start off in a good place this year, as some drivers are getting up to speed we can do well.”
