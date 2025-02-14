Motorsport

Cindric claims narrow win in Daytona Duel 2

14 February 2025 - 08:08 By Reuters
Polesitter Austin Cindric led a Ford blockade and nipped Erik Jones on the final lap to win Speedweeks' Duel 2 on Thursday night at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Image: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Jones put his No 43 Toyota up high on the backstretch and got a strong push from the No  17 Ford of Chris Buescher. Cindric, driving the No 2 Team Penske Ford, edged Jones but had to wait for NASCAR's decision on the photo finish for the win.

"Erik made a great move on the last lap," Cindric said after his first Duel victory.

"We were sitting ducks with the middle lane fading there. We were really fast."

As a handful of cars wrecked behind them, Buescher, Denny Hamlin and Joey Logano completed the top five.

Wallace wins Daytona Duel 1, secures third-place start for 500

Bubba Wallace overcame adversity on Thursday night and gave Toyota another qualifying win with a little help.
Motoring
2 hours ago

Corey LaJoie, driving the No 01 Ford for Rick Ware Racing in a partial schedule, came home sixth and made the field for the 200-lap event on Sunday.

"You forget how special this race is," LaJoie said. "You have to race for it, you have to earn it. When you're racing full time, it's the first one of 36. But when it's the one you think about for months, it means much more."

In the same way top qualifier Chase Briscoe did in the first Duel, Cindric owned the point at the green flag and was able to flex his Ford's muscle alongside Hamlin's No 11 Toyota, but Hamlin was up to the task.

Hamlin led until lap 16 when Jones pulled past with seven-time Cup champion and two-time Daytona 500 winner Jimmie Johnson, Jones' teammate at Legacy Motor Club, trailing in his No 84 Toyota.

At the halfway point and still under green, Daniel Suarez's No 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet moved by Jones, and Hamlin battled beside Johnson in a matchup of former 500 winners.

Suarez continued to hold the point on lap 40, with Hamlin, Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney and Anthony Alfredo rounding out the fast group out front.

On lap 45, all the Chevys and Toyotas hit pit road, but Larson, Hamlin and John Hunter Nemechek were tagged with speeding penalties.

The Fords all pitted on the following circuit, and the race's first caution occurred when a bottleneck of cars checked up and forced Alex Bowman into Suarez. Bowman's No 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet wound up striking the inside wall.

